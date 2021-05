FULTON — The Caston varsity baseball team has quietly put up a solid season. With only three seniors on the squad, Blake Mollenkopf’s young Comets had won nine games in a row before Tuesday’s 7-4 loss at LaVille, despite a 4-7 start. Caston only allowed seven runs in that stretch. Much of that can easily be attributed to their two junior hurlers, Kade Zeider and Joey Spin. The duo has combined for 12 wins on the season in 103 innings pitched, 113 strikeouts, only 20 walks and both with sub 3.60 ERA. Spin also leads the Comets offensively, sporting an eye-popping .563 average and 1.306 OPS with 27 RBI and 9 doubles.