Cohoes, NY

Meet Bruce, the skateboarding English bulldog from Cohoes

By Wendy Liberatore
Times Union
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOHOES – Bruce is serious about skateboarding. Before he hits the pavement each morning, he dons his stripped tie, grabs his board and he’s off. Of course, he doesn’t roll alone. He has his crew, Tom Regal and Jarrah Jerdo, who spot and sometimes propel him off the concrete because his short, hairy legs make it hard to push off.

