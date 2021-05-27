Marathon County Library Director Resigns Following Investigation Into Hostile Work Environment

The director of the Marathon County Public Library has resigned after employees told an investigator that the library was a hostile work environment for them. The Library Board on Thursday voted to accept the resignation of director Ralph Illick. Illick and two other senior employees at the library, business manager Tom O'Neill and support services manager Matthew Derpinghaus, were put on unpaid leave this month after the Board heard the results of an investigation conducted by Milwaukee-based law firm von Briesen and Roper. Current and former employees at the library told WPR that the three managers targeted and bullied some workers, causing multiple employees to leave the library.