newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane, WA

Why a massive state backlog is making Spokane's COVID-19 case count look worse than it is

By More by Wilson Criscione
inlander.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've been following the COVID-19 numbers in Spokane, nobody could blame you for being alarmed at what looks like an uptick in cases this last week. Since Friday, according to the Spokane Regional Health District, there have been more than 1,000 new cases, or 168 per day — a huge increase in case rate from the week before. Using those numbers, the New York Times COVID tracker puts Spokane County among the COVID hot spots in the United States.

www.inlander.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Coronavirus
Spokane, WA
Health
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Health
Spokane County, WA
Coronavirus
Local
Washington Government
Spokane County, WA
Health
Spokane, WA
Government
Spokane County, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#State Officials#County Officials#Public Officials#The New York Times#Covid#King Pierce#State Health Officials#Positive Cases#Case Rates#Case Investigators#April#March#Miscommunication#Reopening Measures#Reopening Decisions#Investigation Purposes#December#Disease#United States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane Post

Spokane vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Sunday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Spokane: 1. 1235 N Post St #200 (509) 392-6965; 2. 12020 N Newport Hwy 509-466-3315; 3. 5601 E Sprague Ave 509-842-0002; 4. 12120 N Division St (509) 465-4433; 5. 400 S Thor St (509) 532-4033; 6. 9414 N Division St (509) 467-6806; 7. 112 N Howard St #115 509-838-1851; 8. 810 E 29th Ave 509-838-3508; 9. 2215a W Wellesley Ave 509-328-7887; 10. 5840 N Division St 509-489-6010; 11. 9120 N Division St 509-464-4480; 12. 12420 N Division St 509-466-1946; 13. 2929 E 29th Ave 509-535-9056; 14. 4514 S Regal St 509-448-9063; 15. 9007 N Indian Trail Rd 509-464-2791; 16. 2509 E 29th Ave 509-532-9182; 17. 14020 E Sprague Ave 509-891-6319; 18. 2507 W Wellesley Ave 509-325-4396; 19. 3919 N Market St 509-482-3480; 20. 902 W Francis Ave 509-327-6114; 21. 933 E Mission Ave 509-482-2089; 22. 1616 W Northwest Blvd 509-327-5010; 23. 3010 E 57th Ave 509-443-6502; 24. 9001 N Indian Trail Rd 509-465-8590; 25. 13606 E 32nd Ave 509-892-3659; 26. 6520 N Nevada St 509-489-5287; 27. 9212 N Colton St 509-464-2173; 28. 2301 W Wellesley Ave 509-327-0404; 29. 1221 S Hayford Rd 509-459-0602;
Spokane County, WAPosted by
KREM2

Fake door-to-door COVID-19 testing reported in Spokane area

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Fraudulent COVID-19 testing has been reported in Spokane County, according to local and state health officials. The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) wrote in a press release on Friday that reports to a hotline run by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) describe "unqualified individuals going door-to-door asking people to participate in a nasal swab test."
Spokane County, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Spokane County COVID-19 numbers staying flat

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 83 new COVID-19 cases Sunday in Spokane County. County case counts have held relatively steady in recent weeks. Most parts of the Evergreen State are seeing infections decrease. Spokane County now had 43,767 COVID-19 cases and 627 deaths. There are 73 people hospitalized in...
Washington StateTri-City Herald

Franklin County new COVID rate dips below WA state reopening level

Franklin County residents should be able to breathe a little easier as the rate of new COVID cases dipped below a key statistic. The county had 193 new cases per 100,000 people over the two weeks ending on May 10. That puts it below one of the statistics Washington state uses to determine if the county should change phases.
Spokane, WAPosted by
KREM2

Explaining Spokane’s high rentals and low supply

SPOKANE, Wash. — Local experts are calling Spokane’s housing situation a crisis, because of high prices and low vacancy rates. According to the Executive Director of Spokane’s Low-Income Housing Consortium, Ben Stuckart, apartment prices have increased 14% from 2020 to 2021. In just April of 2021, prices increased by 5%.
Spokane, WAKHQ Right Now

Covid-19 vaccination clinic at Lewis and Clark High School

If you haven't signed up for a Covid-19 vaccine, there will be a free vaccination clinic at Lewis and Clark High School on Monday, May 17th. It will be from 2:30 - 5:30 p.m. at 521 W. 4th Ave., Spokane, according to SRHD.org. This clinic will administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine....
Washington StateKUOW

Pandemic blog: Updates for Washington state

This post includes updates about Covid-19 in the Seattle area and Washington state. CovidWa.com: Not an official vaccine finder from the state, but the product of a former Microsoft developer who created a website to more easily find open vaccination appointments. As of Monday, May 17, the Washington State Department...
Spokane, WAKXLY

Miracle Monday: Cleft lip care grows for the Spokane community

SPOKANE, Wash.- Kids born with cleft lips have on average, 12 surgeries in the span of 18 years. It’s those who are connected to a team of specialists for treatment throughout that time period that have the best outcomes. Up until recently, Spokane didn’t offer that. These specialized teams include...
Spokane County, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Spokane COVID-19 case counts stay steady

Despite case counts declining elsewhere in the state, case counts in Spokane County still appear to be plateaued. The number of hospitalizations in the county has decreased this week. All county residents 12 years old and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available to book online...
Washington Stateknkx.org

Inslee signing HEAL Act to ensure environmental justice in WA

Environmental justice will be center stage Monday morning in Seattle’s Duwamish River Valley. That's where Gov. Jay Inslee is signing the so-called “HEAL Act.”. The acronym promises Healthy Environment for All. It comes in the wake of the creation of a statewide environmental disparities map that shows disproportionate pollution levels – hardest hit are low-income areas where people of color tend to live.
Washington Statenbcrightnow.com

Inslee signs SB5022 to reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington

OLYMPIA, WA – Governor Jay Inslee signed a new law that will reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington. The bill came to him with bipartisan support with the Senate voting 31-17 and the House 73-24. The law bans certain expanded polystyrene products, requires opt-in for accessory food-ware for take-out food, and mandates post-consumer recycled content in bottles and trash bags.
Spokane County, WAwa.gov

Newman Lake public access to close May 19-21

SPOKANE – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) public water access site at Newman Lake in eastern Spokane County will close May 19 through 21 to allow Spokane County Public Works to treat the lake with a one-time application of alum (aluminum sulfate). Access to the site is required as a staging and loading area for a large tanker truck to transfer the alum to a barge that will then distribute it throughout the lake.
Washington StateHeraldNet

Nigerian arrested in Washington unemployment fraud case

SEATTLE — A Nigerian man suspected in Washington state’s $650 million unemployment fraud was arrested Friday at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport by federal agents as he allegedly attempted to leave the country. Abidemi Rufai of Lekki, Nigeria appeared in federal court Saturday on charges that he used...
Washington Stateseattlemet.com

Environmental Justice Arrives in Washington State Law

When she was a girl, Rosalinda Guillen could reach into the Swinomish Channel and bring up a net full of smelt. These days, the fish trickle by in small schools. Guillen, nearing 70, watches increasingly dry summers in the Skagit Valley. When rain comes, it's often a deluge: Farmworkers slip on their way to pick berries, rushing before they're ruined in the downpour.