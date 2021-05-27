Why a massive state backlog is making Spokane's COVID-19 case count look worse than it is

If you've been following the COVID-19 numbers in Spokane, nobody could blame you for being alarmed at what looks like an uptick in cases this last week. Since Friday, according to the Spokane Regional Health District, there have been more than 1,000 new cases, or 168 per day — a huge increase in case rate from the week before. Using those numbers, the New York Times COVID tracker puts Spokane County among the COVID hot spots in the United States.