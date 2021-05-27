Cancel
Movies

Get a head start on summer with a new ‘Jungle Cruise’ trailer

By Nick Johnston
vanyaland.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends, it’s looking more and more likely every day that, to quoth the now-infamous advertisements for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, Big Movies Are (coming) Back [to] (insert city name here). We’ve got a theaters-only blockbuster hitting screens in just a few days, alongside a big fancy Live-Action remake, and as such, in case you haven’t noticed, a whole lot of trailers have dropped in the last couple of weeks. So, what better time is there for Walt Disney Pictures to drop a brand-new trailer for Jungle Cruise, given that it could be attached to either one of the big films out this weekend? We think there isn’t one. Anyway, this still looks like the bomb — it’s The Rock and Emily Blunt on a boat, what more do you need, really — and this trailer doesn’t lower the hype level in the slightest.

vanyaland.com
Moviesbbcgossip.com

New Jungle Cruise Trailer Debuts Characters, Monsters And Fun Banter Between The Rock And Emily Blunt

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Disney is ramping up its presence in theaters and at home, thanks to its slate of simultaneous releases through traditional theatrical presentations and Disney+ Premier Access. So now it’s time to start getting back into the swing of movies like Jungle Cruise heading our way, which means brand new trailers are in order to show off fresh and exciting details. And sure enough, with new monsters, characters, and banter between The Rock and Emily Blunt, this would-be blockbuster is ready to roar.
Moviesava360.com

Jungle Cruise - Official Trailer 2 (2021) Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt

Check out the latest exciting trailer for the upcoming movie, Disney's Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney's "Jungle Cruise" is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila-his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities-possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate-and mankind's-hangs in the balance.
MoviesTalking With Tami

New Movie: Jungle Cruise Starring Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt

This morning, Good Morning America gave fans an exclusive look at the new trailer for Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” and now the full trailer—bursting with thrills, laughs and surprises—is available, along with a new poster and images from the trailer. “Jungle Cruise” will release simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on Friday, July 30. Check out the new trailer inside….
Travelimdb.com

‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer: Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt Travel Up The River Of Adventure On July 30

When it comes to Disney, there’s nothing off the table when it comes to new feature films, not even (to our collective dismay) live-action remakes of some of their animated classics. The same goes for movies based on the most beloved rides at Disneyworld theme park. For every “Pirates Of The Caribbean: Curse Of The Black Pearl,” however, there’s 2002’s “The Country Bears,” or, even worse, 2003’s “The Haunted Mansion.”
MoviesVulture

Say Willkommen to German Jesse Plemons in the Jungle Cruise Trailer

The more accurate name for Disney’s upcoming Jungle Cruise movie is probably Scary Death Boat From Hell, but who are we to judge? It’s literally based on a theme-park ride. So original. A year and a half after we first got a tease of the film, Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt are back on the tortuous waters as a Creedence Clearwater Revival song plays in the background, with Blunt’s character, a scientist, desperate to find a tree that possesses unparalleled healing powers with the help of her brother (Jack Whitehall). “Everything that you see wants to kill you,” the Rock’s riverboat captain advises, “and can.” That includes Jesse Plemons’s German prince, who has a big boat, bigger bazookas, and the biggest accent. Hallöchen! Jungle Cruise will be released both in theaters and on Disney+ on July 30.
Orlando, FLTheme Park Insider

Disneyland's New Jungle Cruise Gets an Opening Date

As we told you earlier, Disney is revamping its Jungle Cruise rides in Anaheim and Orlando to ditch the racist "native" stereotypes and lean into Disney's Society of Explorers and Adventures franchise instead. Disney has kept the ride open while work continues at Walt Disney World, but the attraction is down for refurbishment in Anaheim.
MoviesPaste Magazine

Disney's Jungle Cruise Trailer Is like Pirates of the Caribbean Meets Anaconda

We’ve all been living in Pandemic World for so long at this point that it’s almost become easy to forget exactly what the media landscape was even like before the era of COVID-19. And then you see a trailer like this newly released one for Disney’s Jungle Cruise, and it all comes rushing back, for better or worse. Initially filmed more than three years ago at this point, Jungle Cruise is finally getting its simultaneous release in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access (an additional fee) on July 30, 2021. Here’s your synopsis:
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer Drops The Rock Into an Action Film Soaked In Eco Horror and Body Horror [Video]

I’m never all that surprised when a Disney film dabbles in horror, something they’ve been doing since Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs came out in 1937. Up until this point, Disney’s forthcoming Jungle Cruise – a film version of the popular Disney Parks boat ride – has looked like a generic action film. Today’s second trailer doesn’t really move the needle away from that sentiment, but it does inject the story with a bit of horror.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Dwayne Johnson Takes on the Undead in Second Jungle Cruise Trailer

Dwayne Johnson Takes on the Undead in Second Jungle Cruise Trailer. Disney has debuted a second trailer for Jungle Cruise. The upcoming movie features a story inspired by the Disneyland ride and features Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. While the ride doesn’t really contain fantasy elements, this trailer introduces a new take filled with ancient treasures and deadly peril. It also looks like the movie version will take inspiration from other Disney IPs like Indiana Jones and Pirates of the Caribbean. In particular, the latter seems to have inspired some of the mysterious undead Conquistadors seen in the footage.
Lifestylewdwmagic.com

First new scene debuts at the Magic Kingdom's Jungle Cruise

The first new scene for the Magic Kingdom's Jungle Cruise was completed overnight giving guests riding this morning a first look at the new characters. The trapped safari of new characters, includes Felix Penchman XIII, the Skipper who led this expedition up a tree. The completed scene is a very...
CNET

Disney's Jungle Cruise movie with the Rock: How and where to watch this summer

Get ready for jungle-themed puns and Disneyland references as the Jungle Cruise movie finally hits theaters in July 2021, starring Disney favorites Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt. Here's everything we know about the Amazon adventure so far. The Jungle Cruise: How and when to watch. Due to delays...
Orlando, FLclick orlando

Disney shows off new ‘trapped’ characters at Jungle Cruise

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World Imagineers on Friday showed off the new characters in the retheming of the Jungle Cruise inside Magic Kingdom. Disney first shared details about the changes coming to the attraction in January. Officials said some of the enhancements will include a new inclusive story, characters and wildlife and, of course, new jokes told by skippers on board the river tour boats.
TravelInside the Magic

Imagineers Officially Install NEW Characters on Jungle Cruise

As many of you know, Jungle Cruise at Disney World has been undergoing changes for a few months now as part of the reimagining of the ride. And overnight, Disney Imagineers finished installing the NEW trapped safari characters on the ride!. Elements of the popular theme park ride are currently...