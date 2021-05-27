Must-have Swimsuits For Summer 2021

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Putting together the perfect beach or poolside outfit means much more than selecting a bikini or a one-piece. A thoughtfully styled swimsuit cover-up helps to bring the entire look together and makes for an easy transition from the water to whatever you have planned next. The wonders and stylish potentials of the cover-up were certainly evident in Mara Hoffman’s cleverly styled Spring 2021 collection, which paired bikini tops with hosiery, and Chanel’s Resort 2021 presentation, which made a case for the tiered ruffled skirt as a cover-up. And these are only a few of the many options we have.