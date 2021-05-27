Softball state champion Eustis tops final Sentinel Super Six rankings

Winning a Florida High School Athletic Association softball state title put Eustis over the top.

The Panthers, dominant in their final game while claiming the Class 4A championship, edged Orange City University to close out the 2021 season as the No. 1 team in the Orlando area Sentinel Super Six rankings.

Eustis (27-1) won 5-0 against Brooksville Hernando (26-5) and finished the spring on a 20-game win streak, which dated to a 5-4 loss at Class 6A state runner-up Winter Springs in March.

Super Six No. 2 University (25-1) defeated Winter Springs 5-2 as part of an unbeaten streak that ended in the Class 7A state semifinals. Despite losing 4-3 to eventual state runner-up Lake Worth Park Vista (29-1), the Titans managed to finish with a No. 26 MaxPreps national ranking.

Winter Springs (22-8), which lost 5-0 vs. nationally ranked Doral Academy (29-2) in its state final, comes in at No. 3 in the Super Six, followed by Seminole Athletic Conference foe Lake Brantley at No. 4, Class 3A state runner-up Windermere Prep at No. 5 and No. 6 Clermont East Ridge.

East Ridge (20-8) lost 4-3 against West Orange (17-13) in a 7A regional semifinal after previously beating the Warriors twice and splitting a pair of games vs. Lake Brantley. The Knights defeated Doral Academy 13-12 in nine innings on April 2.

Lake Brantley (20-8) and Windermere Prep (25-2) wrapped up banner seasons as two of eight area programs to reach the regional final round in their respective classifications. They joined Class 2A state runner-up Mount Dora Christian (20-9), 3A The First Academy (20-7) and West Orange on that list.

The Patriots, playing in the regional rounds for only the second time, lost its 7A elite-eight game 3-0 vs. University. Windermere Prep, which shattered the program record for most wins in a season, came up short in the final inning of its state final 4-3 loss to Tampa Academy of the Holy Names (19-5).

Below is the final Sentinel Super Six and Second Six rankings for the 2021 softball season.

Sentinel Super Six

1. Eustis (27-1): Class 4A state champs outscored opposing teams 226-16 and finished the season on a 20-game win streak with eight seniors on roster. Isabella Andujar batted .442 with 35 RBIs, 28 runs scored and 19 extra-base hits, including 9 home runs. Sophomore pitcher Libby Levendoski allowed just 10 earned runs and reached double digits for strikeouts in a game 18 times.

2. Orange City University (25-1): Titans opened season with a 3-2 win at Lake Brantley and never looked back while going on a 25-game win streak that included district and regional championships. Juniors Aminah Vega and Grace Taylor were exceptional for a team that fielded six seniors. Vega, a shortstop, batted .609 and with 13 home runs and 51 runs scored. Taylor struck out 200 batters in 143 innings.

3. Winter Springs (22-8): Bears, under first-year head coach Farrah Gordon, took 10-game win streak into state championship game, which included five outings decided by three runs or less. Taylor Krapf, one of four seniors, led the team while batting .443 with 19 RBIs and 13 extra-base hits. Senior pitchers Megan Hagge and junior Ashlyn Storms combined for a 1.87 earned run average.

4. Lake Brantley (20-8): Best season in program history ended with its first district title and a runner-up finish in the regional tournament. Pitcher Gabby Sacco struck out 162 batters in 124 innings and batted .310 as one of five seniors on the team. Sophomore Kiley Strott led the lineup while batting .432 with 25 RBIs, 7 doubles and 6 home runs.

5. Windermere Prep (25-2): Lakers recorded quality wins against West Orange and Windermere High (11-8) as part of a 22-game win streak, which ended in 3A state-championship game. The team graduates three starters. Junior Gracie Wallace (0.54 ERA) struck out 326 batters in 167 innings. Sophomore SS Mia Williams batted .558 with 9 doubles, 8 home runs and 40 runs scored.

6. Clermont East Ridge (20-8): Madi Wicker led a team that featured five seniors. She batted .511 with 25 RBIs and 37 runs scored. Wicker also recorded 14 pitching wins and struck out 92 batters in 116 innings. The Knights offset losses vs. Winter Springs, Winter Park and Windermere High with wins against Oviedo, Lake Howell, Hagerty and Mount Dora Christian.

Second Six: 7. Oviedo (19-6), 8. Groveland South Lake (21-5), 9. Lake Howell (13-12), 10. Hagerty (16-10), 11. Apopka (20-6), 12. Winter Park (19-3).

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com .