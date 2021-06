What are contract rates dependent on? Such countless variables go into deciding home loan rates. It's one thing to concoct the rates we see recorded at banks and in the paper however then it's an entire other condition to think of a rate that is offered to you when you apply for your home loan. That rate relies upon a few individual variables. It's not simply government offices that are liable for the increment or diminishing of home loan rates, it can rely upon regular individuals like us.