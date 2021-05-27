newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Watch the scary new trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’

By Nick Johnston
vanyaland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAside from The Weeknd’s halftime performance and the just generally weird circumstances of the game even happening, the most memorable thing about this year’s Super Bowl may be that it was where the world got its first glimpse at M. Night Shyamalan’s Old, a creepy-looking horror movie about people aging too fast in paradise. No, it is not a documentary about Sammy Hagar, but we definitely think this is about a bunch of Cabos who are, in actuality, Wabos, and discover that reality to their absolute horror. In all seriousness, this movie has the potential to be truly scary, and this new trailer that Universal dropped online earlier on Thursday offers up some more evidence in support of that thesis. At the very least, you’ll be with it, unlike Grandpa Simpson.

vanyaland.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rufus Sewell
Person
Thomasin Mckenzie
Person
Kathleen Chalfant
Person
Vicky Krieps
Person
Ken Leung
Person
Shyamalan
Person
Jojo
Person
M. Night Shyamalan
Person
Alex Wolff
Person
Aaron Pierre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Watch Trailer#Movie Stars#Movie Theaters#Star Wars Trailer#Cabos#Universal#Golden Globe#Hbo#Lovecraft Country#Krypton#Showtime#Creepy#Documentary#Episode Vii#Phantom Thread#Paradise#Mozart In The Jungle#The Force Awakens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
Related
MoviesNo Film School

Enjoy This Deep Dive into the Life and Work of M. Night Shyamalan

M. Night Shyamalan is an enigmatic filmmaker. This video essay unlocks his riddles. Being No Film School's resident Philadelphia expert, I was excited when this video dissecting the career trajectory of M. Night Shyamalan crossed my desk. I have admired Shyamalan's work since I was a kid. He feels like one of the few directors who came of age and into prominence at the exact time I was watching and falling in love with movies.
MoviesDeadline

Emilia Clarke Thriller ‘Above Suspicion’ Hits Theaters; Maya Hawke-Andrew Garfield Drama ‘Mainstream’ & David Oyelowo’s Directorial Debut ‘The Water Man’ Open – Specialty Preview

Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke toplines Lionsgate’s Above Suspicion, the Phillip Noyce-directed crime thriller that debuts in select theaters and on digital and on-demand platforms Friday. Jack Huston, Sophie Lowe, Austin Hébert, Karl Glusman, Chris Mulkey, Omar Miller, Kevin Dunn, Thora Birch and Johnny Knoxville also co-star in the film, which is based on a true story of one of the most notorious crimes in FBI history.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Watch Showtime's The End trailer

The British-Australian dark comedy, premiering July 18, stars Frances O’Connor as an Australian-based doctor who's fiercely against euthanasia. Harriet Walter played her Britain-based mom who feels just as strongly about her right to die.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

M. Night Shyamalan: The Complicated Rebirth of an Auteur in the 2010s

“I don’t care about the box office. I care about the connection. I want it to be a phenomenon – a cultural phenomenon, where the audience feels some connection to this place, these people, and what was being said here. That’s Jaws, E.T, The Exorcist. All those movies. They just connected.”
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
GamesRadar+

Netflix reveals trailer for new horror trilogy Fear Street, and it's seriously scary

The teaser trailer for Netflix's new horror trilogy Fear Street is here – and it's got plenty of references to classic scary movies. In the clip, we learn of a cursed town named Shadyside, afflicted by a witch seeking revenge. There's also a young woman answering the phone to the sound of heavy breathing, before being attacked by a skull-wearing assailant (Scream, anyone?), what seems to be a summer camp with a masked killer – giving us Friday the 13th vibes – and an ax driving into a door in a way that's very reminiscent of The Shining.
Moviesbrooklynvegan.com

Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night in Soho’ — watch the creepy full trailer

After sharing a very short teaser yesterday, filmmaker Edgar Wright has shared the full trailer for his new feature, Last Night in Soho. This is a departure for Wright, whose previous films include the three great comedies with Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World's End), the fantastic adaptation of Scott Pilgrim, and 2017's music-filled crime film Baby Driver. It's a psychological thriller starring Thomasin McKenzie as a fashion student who is mysteriously sent back in time to 1965 London and encounters -- or perhaps inhabits -- her idol, a "dazzling wannabe singer" played by The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy. But as the official synopsis, reads, "1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences." Or as the official tagline says, "When the past lets you in, the truth will come out."
MoviesPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

‘Last Night in Soho’ Trailer: Edgar Wright’s Old School Horror Thriller

It’s been more than 15 years since Edgar Wright has made a horror movie. Since his breakthrough with 2004’s Shaun of the Dead, he’s tried his hand at action (Hot Fuzz), sci-fi (The World’s End), romantic comedies (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), and heist movies (Baby Driver). Finally, with Last Night in Soho he’s returning to horror — and to the past.
TV SeriesPosted by
NBC Chicago

Watch the Cast Reunite on Set in New ‘Friends' Trailer

It's official: This "Friends" reunion is going to wreck us. HBO Max just released a full trailer for the special with actual footage of the cast reuniting on the set of the show, and it's somehow even more emotional than we imagined. It's like that "Fresh Prince" reunion all over again, which means we're about to cry a few buckets.
MoviesSFGate

London's Swinging Sixties Turn Sinister in New 'Last Night in Soho' Trailer

An aspiring fashion designer finds herself trapped in a time-loop in the trailer for Edgar Wright’s upcoming psychological thriller, Last Night in Soho, set to arrive October 22nd. The film stars Thomasin McKenzie as Eloise, a young student who moves to London to pursue fashion design, but soon finds herself...
Moviesairows.com

Sci-Fi Thriller 'Infinite' With Mark Wahlberg Gets First Trailer

Paramount Plus has just unleashed the first trailer of Infinite, a new Mark Wahlberg movie about a man who realizes he's been reincarnated multiple times. It's helmed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) with Chiwetel Ejiofor, Dylan O'Brien, Rupert Friend, Sophie Cookson, and Jason Mantzoukas rounding out the cast. A splashy...
Moviesdailydead.com

Watch the New Trailer for WEREWOLVES WITHIN

Werewolves Within is the latest film from Josh Ruben and, after recently being acquired by IFC Films, we have a look at the brand new trailer! For those who missed it, here's the previous acquisition announcement:. IFC Films announced today that it is acquiring North American rights to WEREWOLVES WITHIN...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Gael García Bernal joins M. Night Shyamalan in a terrifying film about aging

M. Night Shyamalan is known for being one of the contemporary directors who has best known how to articulate the timing of the psychological thriller. This genre is once one of the most attractive, but one of the most difficult to portray, since it is necessary to create the suspense very well in each of the scenes. And the filmmaker has been able to do it without problems. Sixth Sense, The Village, Signs and Fragmented these are just some of the films with which he has won over the public.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

2021 Summer Movie Guide: 32 new movies to see in theaters (trailers, release dates)

Grab some popcorn (and a mask), it’s time to go to the movies. The summer movie season is officially here, with the usual mix of superheroes, reboots, sequels and family-friendly films — plus a large number of horror flicks that will remind you why it’s more fun to watch with a crowd. Most theaters have reopened after last year’s coronavirus shutdown, including Regal Cinemas and AMC Theatres locations across Upstate New York, the Movie Tavern in Camillus, the Hollywood Theatre in Mattydale, the Manlius Art Cinema, the Finger Lakes Drive-In, the Auburn Movieplex, and now the Midway Drive-In.