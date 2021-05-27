Watch the scary new trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’

Aside from The Weeknd’s halftime performance and the just generally weird circumstances of the game even happening, the most memorable thing about this year’s Super Bowl may be that it was where the world got its first glimpse at M. Night Shyamalan’s Old, a creepy-looking horror movie about people aging too fast in paradise. No, it is not a documentary about Sammy Hagar, but we definitely think this is about a bunch of Cabos who are, in actuality, Wabos, and discover that reality to their absolute horror. In all seriousness, this movie has the potential to be truly scary, and this new trailer that Universal dropped online earlier on Thursday offers up some more evidence in support of that thesis. At the very least, you’ll be with it, unlike Grandpa Simpson.