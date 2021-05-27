newsbreak-logo
Pending Home Sales Sink as the Housing Market Falls Back to Earth

By Jacob Passy
realtor.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe numbers: An indicator of existing-home sales fell in April, suggesting that the housing market could be cooling in the face of high home prices. Pending home sales dropped 4.4% in April compared with March, the National Association of Realtors reported Thursday. On an annual basis pending home sales were...

www.realtor.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
