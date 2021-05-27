Pending Home Sales Sink as the Housing Market Falls Back to Earth

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This ranch style home is 3 blocks from downtown Elkader. Many updates have been made to this property including a new furnace in 2016, central air in 2010, and windows in 2010, new flooring in 2010. The perfect home with main floor living!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Joe Sylvester, Ole's 5 Star Realty, LLC at 563-252-2747</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This beautiful 4 bedroom home is on the edge of town with the country feel but with the comforts of city water and sewer. it has many updates that have been completed such as; new windows on the main floor, exterior doors, painted exterior in 2017, new front deck in 2012, two mini heat pumps in 2016, and a new roof in 2012. This spacious and quaint home has a spacious family room and a kitchen with all oak cabinets and the lower level includes a master bedroom with a master bath! This home has an amazing view across the Turkey River in the front and includes a large deck in the back!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Joe Sylvester, Ole's 5 Star Realty, LLC at 563-252-2747</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This 3 bedroom home features oak kitchen cabinets, a remodeled bathroom, newer flooring and a new steel roof! It boats character and charm with the original woodwork, pocket doors, and stained glass windows. Just blocks from the school and downtown Elkader. Sits on a corner lot with a large 2 car carport to keep all of your vehicles our of the weather!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Joe Sylvester, Ole's 5 Star Realty, LLC at 563-252-2747</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This is a beautiful one level living in Elkader. 2 bedrooms, kitchen, living room, dining room and sun room on the main level, and a 3rd non conforming bedroom on the lower level. Solid oak matching cabinets in the kitchen and throughout house. This home has a nice open feel that flows and the kitchen features a breakfast bar and a large pantry with pull out shelving! The lower level features another large family area, utility room, store room, and an access from the garage. All appliances are included in sale!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Joe Sylvester, Ole's 5 Star Realty, LLC at 563-252-2747</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>