Laureano went 2-for-3 with two home runs, a walk, three RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Astros. Laureano took Christian Javier deep in the first and fourth innings to up his season home-run total to 10, but arguably his biggest play of the game came in the ninth when he scored Mark Canha from third on a sacrifice fly to win his team the game. The 26-year-old had his first multi-hit game since May 5 as he raised his slash line to .248/.319/.510 with 25 runs scored, 20 RBI and eight stolen bases.