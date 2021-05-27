Emma Navarro competing in NCAA tournament singles, doubles semifinals

Clay junior Will Horvath advanced to the Division I district tennis tournament at Port Clinton High School but failed to advance to state. Horvath finished second in the sectional, losing to St. John’s senior Aiden Williams in the final of the Fremont sectional, winning 24 games in straight sets to open the tournament. Horvath began with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Bowling Green senior Dom Meszaros, and then defeated Sylvania Northview sophomore Alex Kasee 6-0, 6-0. To reach the championship, Horvath defeated St. John’s freshman Jack Oswald 6-1, 6-1. In the district tournament, Horvath reached the semifinals, but only one singles player from the Northwest District qualified for state. Horvath defeated Sandusky junior Michael Franklin 6-0, 6-0 and Whitmer senior Eric Cook 6-1, 6-0 to advance to the semis, where he lost to Perrysburg junior Mason Deal 6-1, 6-0. St. John’s senior Aiden Williams defeated Deal 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to win the district title and advance to state.