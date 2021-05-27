Cancel
Tennis

Emma Navarro competing in NCAA tournament singles, doubles semifinals

By Streaking The Lawn
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since 2016, a Virginia women’s tennis player will be representing the Hoos in the NCAA tournament singles semifinals. First year Emma Navarro is just the second player in program history to make the semis, following in the footsteps of two-time NCAA Champion Danielle Collins (2014, 2016). Navarro is the No. 3 seed in the singles tournament, and she’s only needed to go to three sets one time in the first four matches.

