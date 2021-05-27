Lady Gaga Looked More Like Phoebe Than Lisa Kudrow Herself at the Friends Reunion

Usually, I am not a morning person. I need my coffee and a little breakfast before I can start feeling like myself again. However, this morning was different. You see, when I woke up I had a notification on my phone that told me that the FRIENDS reunion trailer was out. I nearly cried when I watched it. Even today, decades after the show has ended, it is still effortlessly relatable. I must’ve watched FRIENDS over and over again at least 50 times. I know all the jokes, all the references, the theme song lyrics and even most of the dialogues. But even today Ross, Rachel, Joey, Monica, Chandler and Pheobe make me laugh like it’s the first time I am watching them. Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel is my spirit animal. More than anything, I fell in love with the easy chemistry and the bond between the characters and the actors. Is it possible that an entire show is my lobster? Because we would never take a break from each other.