Lady Gaga Looked More Like Phoebe Than Lisa Kudrow Herself at the Friends Reunion
Lady Gaga's rendition of "Smelly Cat" was impressively spot-on during HBO Max's Friends reunion special, down to every last detail, including her Phoebe Buffay-inspired outfit. In fact, as she sat with Lisa Kudrow at Central Perk, the singer almost looked more like Phoebe than Phoebe herself in her quirky look. While Gaga didn't wear an exact costume from the show, like Cara Delevingne, Cindy Crawford, and Justin Bieber did during the runway portion of the special, she did perfectly capture Phoebe's character, from the spiky half-up 'do to the bright fringe cardigan.