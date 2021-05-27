newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Lady Gaga Looked More Like Phoebe Than Lisa Kudrow Herself at the Friends Reunion

By Yerin Kim
PopSugar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga's rendition of "Smelly Cat" was impressively spot-on during HBO Max's Friends reunion special, down to every last detail, including her Phoebe Buffay-inspired outfit. In fact, as she sat with Lisa Kudrow at Central Perk, the singer almost looked more like Phoebe than Phoebe herself in her quirky look. While Gaga didn't wear an exact costume from the show, like Cara Delevingne, Cindy Crawford, and Justin Bieber did during the runway portion of the special, she did perfectly capture Phoebe's character, from the spiky half-up 'do to the bright fringe cardigan.

www.popsugar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fur#Celebrities#True Love#The Friends Reunion#Central Perk#Dress#Star#Moments#Smelly Cat#Style#Episodes#Sat#Runway
Related
TV & VideosHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston confirms exciting news about Friends reunion

Jennifer Aniston has no doubt delighted fans after she shared some exciting news about the upcoming Friends reunion. Fans have been waiting ages to see the gang all get back together, and Jennifer confirmed that the one-off special would be available for streaming on 27 May. The star posted a...
Posted by
E! News

Lisa Kudrow Reveals Why She Was Convinced Friends Would Run for Much Longer Than It Did

Watch: "Friends: The Reunion" Trailer Will Bring You to Tears. Lisa Kudrow truly believed that Friends would be NBC's lobster. The 57-year-old Emmy-winning actress was a guest on The Late Show on Wednesday, May 19, where she and host Stephen Colbert discussed her beloved NBC comedy ahead of its highly anticipated reunion launching Thursday, May 27 on HBO Max.
digitalspy.com

Friends star Lisa Kudrow felt she was more fit to play Rachel on the show

Friends icon Lisa Kudrow fancied a completely different role before she was cast as Phoebe Buffay. Joining The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week, the actress recalled: "When I first read the script and I was going to be auditioning for Phoebe, I saw Rachel and I just went, 'Ooh, that's like a Long Island JAP [Jewish American Princess]. That could be hilarious!'
Posted by
Us Weekly

Lisa Kudrow Reveals She Did Not Get Phoebe on ‘Friends’ Character Quiz

Brand new information! Lisa Kudrow perfectly embodied Phoebe Buffay for 10 seasons on Friends. However, in reality, she identifies more with another beloved character from the series. Tears, Tom Selleck! Watch the 'Friends' Reunion Trailer. The actress, 57, divulged during her Wednesday, May 19, appearance on The Late Show With...
doniphanherald.com

Lisa Kudrow thought Friends would last 'forever'

Lisa Kudrow was convinced that 'Friends' would run "forever" The 57-year-old actress played Phoebe Buffray in the iconic sitcom between 1994 and 2004 and was always confident about her career at that time because she was convinced there would be no reason to have to look for another job. Asked...
Beauty & FashionTelegraph

What would Monica, Rachel and Phoebe’s mid-life style look like now?

As a teenager watching Nineties sitcom Friends, the fashion served as relatable style inspiration. High-waisted jeans, slogan T-shirts, sweatshirts and denim mini skirts were the ordinary clothes commonplace on Rachel, Monica and Phoebe, much like they were in my own casual wardrobe. Over the years, the fashion grew up with...
hauterrfly.com

Jennifer Aniston Says Courtney Cox And Lisa Kudrow Are More Like Sisters

Usually, I am not a morning person. I need my coffee and a little breakfast before I can start feeling like myself again. However, this morning was different. You see, when I woke up I had a notification on my phone that told me that the FRIENDS reunion trailer was out. I nearly cried when I watched it. Even today, decades after the show has ended, it is still effortlessly relatable. I must’ve watched FRIENDS over and over again at least 50 times. I know all the jokes, all the references, the theme song lyrics and even most of the dialogues. But even today Ross, Rachel, Joey, Monica, Chandler and Pheobe make me laugh like it’s the first time I am watching them. Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel is my spirit animal. More than anything, I fell in love with the easy chemistry and the bond between the characters and the actors. Is it possible that an entire show is my lobster? Because we would never take a break from each other.
Celebritieswicnews.com

Lisa Kudrow didn’t wanted to play “Phoebe” in “Friends”

The role of the massage therapist Phoebe Buffay made Lisa Kudrow a well-known name – but she originally believed she was better suited for another “Friends” character. The award-winning Emmy actress appeared in ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ on Wednesday via a video calling, and the revealed that she initially auditioned for the show because was actually attracted to Rachel Green’s character, who was later played by Jennifer Aniston.
TV SeriesTime Out Global

These are the Friends: The Reunion cameos everyone is talking about

Friends: The Reunion aired on HBO Max on May 27th 2021. Generally positively received, the show featured the original cast of Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry, meeting up at Central Perk to relive and reminisce on episodes and moments of the sitcom.
newsbrig.com

The 19 best ‘Friends’ outfits from Rachel, Monica, Phoebe and more

When it came to wearing memorable outfits, the stars of “Friends” rarely took a break. On Thursday at midnight, fans of the sitcom were finally treated to the show’s highly anticipated HBO Max reunion special, which brought together all six members of the core cast — Jennifer Aniston, 52, Courteney Cox, 56, Lisa Kudrow, 57, Matt LeBlanc, 53, Matthew Perry, 51, and David Schwimmer, 54 — for a night of unscripted nostalgia.
TV SeriesDecider

7 Shows Like ‘Friends’

The Friends reunion special has finally arrived on HBO Max. And, sadly, the Friends cast has announced that this will be their last time on screen together (but we’ll see about that, right?) — meaning that if you’ve watched the reunion and all 10 seasons of the series, you’ve run out of content. Oh, no! But worry not: if you’re looking for shows to fill the Friends void, there are plenty of similar sitcoms that are just as endearing and just as iconic. We’ve got a few recommendations up our sleeve, because we’ll be there for you.