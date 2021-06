ESCANABA — The city of Escanaba spring clean-up vouchers have all been accounted for as of Tuesday morning. Vouchers must be used on or before June 30. Let the Delta County Landfill scale attendant know you are using a voucher. Costs exceeding the voucher limit must be paid by the bearer of the voucher. If you have any questions or concerns, contact the City of Escanaba at 906-786-9402.