newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Enid, OK

Champlin Pool swimming, lessons hours announced

By Enid News, Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Enid’s Champlin Pool will officially open beginning Tuesday. Lap swim: Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to noon. Open swim: Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Aqua cardio: Tuesday-Thursday, 6-7 p.m. Group swimming lessons also will begin Tuesday and continue through July 23 as follows:. Ages 3 to 5: Tuesday-Friday, 9-10...

www.enidnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Enid, OK
Government
City
Enid, OK
Enid, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Enid, OK
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Lessons#Champlin Pool#Summer Pool Passes#Private Pool Parties#Aqua Cardio#Family Member#Operating Hours#Tuesday Thursday#Tuesday Saturday#Tuesday Friday#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
Oklahoma StateKFOR

The finest park bench in Oklahoma and where you can find it

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There aren’t any other park benches like this anywhere. That’s why Don Narcomey, the artist who spent three months making it, wanted to be so careful in bringing it to this spot on Lake Stanley Draper. “I wanted to be able to lift it without putting...
Enid, OKEnid News and Eagle

Photos: Weekend on Maine

Weekends on Maine is a partnership between Main Street Enid and Enid Brewing Co. that strives to bring the Farmers Market culture to downtown Enid with local vendors, food, music and art. Vendors participated from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the event on Maine, between Washington and Indpendence. The even will be held monthly during the third Saturday of the month through September.
Enid, OKPosted by
Enid News and Eagle

Annual Picnic for Progress set for Saturday afternoon

The Austin Box “12” Foundation will host its seventh annual Picnic for Progress, which helps raise awareness about prescription drug abuse and takes back unneeded drugs and needles for safe disposal, on Saturday. The community take-back event will be 3-6 p.m. Saturday at Champion Park, 740 N. 10th. Social distancing...
Enid, OKenid.org

“Movie in the Park” Event Time Change

ENID, OK (May 13, 2021) – The City of Enid Parks and Recreation department will host a Movie in the Park: “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” on Saturday, May 15th beginning at 8:30 p.m. at Champlin Park, located at 1198 Sequoyah Drive in Enid Oklahoma. Pre-movie park activities will...
Enid, OKEnid News and Eagle

Summer Chautauqua to be virtual in June

Enid Summer Chautauqua, "20th Century Visionaries: Catalysts for Change," will take place virtually June 15-19. Through a blended live and pre-recorded broadcast, viewers can step back in time with each of the historical figures to hear stories and anecdotes from unique, first-person perspectives. Daily workshops will be 10:30 a.m. and noon, with the nightly featured performances beginning at 7 p.m.
Enid, OKPonca City News

24 Works on Paper continues statewide travel

OKLAHOMA – 24 Works on Paper, a traveling exhibition of work by living Oklahoma artists, opened to the public on May 4, 2021 at the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center (507 S 4th St, Enid, OK 73701). The museum is open Tuesday – Saturday, 10am-5pm, and masks are required. OVAC will also have a digital catalog and education guide available on their website for those who would prefer to enjoy…
Enid, OKPosted by
Enid News and Eagle

Gaslight Theatre kids' summer drama camp enrollment ends Friday

ENID, Okla. — Young performers will get a chance to climb Jack’s famous beanstalk as they learn the ins and outs of the theater this summer. Applications are due Friday to register for Gaslight Theatre’s annual children’s drama camp program, which runs through June and will culminate in performances of “Jack and the Beanstalk,” by Kathryn Schultz.
Enid, OKEnid News and Eagle

COLUMN: Your library is more than books — it’s books and ...

Everyone has a story, and the Enid Public Library holds thousands of them. The first thing that comes to mind when you think of the library might be books. In fact, it probably is. And we do have plenty of those! Currently, we have 47,447 items in our collection (not counting our two digital libraries!) Whether you read from a paperback, stream an audiobook or swipe from an ereader, these books open worlds. They connect us to each other and to places far away. These connections have long been the foundation of libraries.
Enid, OKvanceairscoop.com

Champlin Pool expected to open June 1

Enid's public pool will open after Memorial Day, city officials said Wednesday. City of Enid Parks and Recreation staff expect the pool to be open Tuesday, June 1. The pool was filled with half a million gallons of water Wednesday, and then staff will introduce water-balancing chemicals, Parks and Rec staffer Justin Bailey said in a Facebook city video.
Enid, OKvanceairscoop.com

Portion of Randolph to be closed for reconstruction

Randolph between 25th and 30th will be closed to through traffic for reconstruction beginning Thursday. Work is expected to take three to four months to complete, depending on weather. The first phase of the project will focus on the area between 28th and 30th and is expected to take four...
Enid, OKkgwanews.com

KGWA Local News Wednesday

CC)—The Enid Mayor and Board of Commissioners Tuesday addressed a couple of business items related to the Kaw Lake Water Pipeline Project. Commissioners approved a proposed agreement with the Osage Nation and authorized a one-time payment of $1 million so the city’s Kaw Lake water pipeline project may begin construction. The city of Enid’s agreement with the Nation is necessary for the city to begin construction on the 70-mile pipeline and intake plant on the lake in Osage County, with construction to begin later this year and completed in 2023. Commissioners also discussed the proposed fiscal year 2021-22 financial plans for the airport fund, Enid’s police and fire departments, Enid Economic Development Authority, Enid Public Transit Authority and Enid Event Center and Convention Hall. Commissioners on Thursday will hear presentations and take possible action on the city’s infrastructure programs, then vote to approve the city’s budget May 18. Thursday’s special meeting will be held at 5:00 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the Stride Bank Center Convention Hall. The meeting is open to the public.
Garfield County, OKEnid News and Eagle

Gardeners' question: Heirloom or hybrid?

Some gardeners will only grow heirlooms. However, many gardeners will select hybrids for disease resistance and superior production in their region but may plant a few heirlooms each year to try out some different tastes and textures. What is an heirloom? The term is usually applied to fruit, flower or...