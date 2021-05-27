Champlin Pool swimming, lessons hours announced

Everyone has a story, and the Enid Public Library holds thousands of them. The first thing that comes to mind when you think of the library might be books. In fact, it probably is. And we do have plenty of those! Currently, we have 47,447 items in our collection (not counting our two digital libraries!) Whether you read from a paperback, stream an audiobook or swipe from an ereader, these books open worlds. They connect us to each other and to places far away. These connections have long been the foundation of libraries.