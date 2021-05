First and Second Amendment Rights and CRT – The indoctrination in academia, woke ideology, social justice, critical race theory, and the cancel culture is the underlying culture of hate that is driving the dialogue in America and around the world. That combined with Marxist groups like Black Lives Matter and Antifa have created a toxic environment for any soldier of truth to exercise their first amendment rights. In a recent Congressional Hearing, Representative Jim Jordan expressed outrage with Democrats on what he says is their blatant attack on both first and second amendment rights. Jordan spoke of a three-step plan he sees Democrats enacting: