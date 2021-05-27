Power Outage in Eureka

The soft opening of the Redwood Sky Walk at the Sequoia Park Zoo, originally scheduled for tomorrow, is being delayed due windy conditions in recent days. “While the Redwood Sky Walk has been specially engineered to withstand many adverse weather events, the structure is attached to living trees. Because of the many natural and manmade variables at play, the zoo has put aggressive protocols in place to thoroughly check the structure when extreme weather conditions present opportunities for unusual strain,” Zoo Director Gretchen Zeigler said in an announcement. “It’s truly unfortunate that local wind conditions over the past few days have forced us to implement our closing procedures and delay our long-awaited softopening plans. But, the safety of our guests will always be our top priority. These precautionary measures are in place for moments such as this.”