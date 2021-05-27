Cancel
Eureka, CA

Power Outage in Eureka

 6 days ago

CauseUnknown - PG&E will be assessing the cause. PG&E statusPG&E has assigned a crew to assess the outage. Estimated time of restoralToday @ 1:45 p.m.

California Statefuelcellsworks.com

North County Transit District (NCTD) To Construct A Hydrogen Fueling Station In Oceanside California

Oceanside, CA – Today, the North County Transit District (NCTD) announced that the California Energy Commission (CEC) has awarded the District a $4 million grant to construct a hydrogen fueling station at the agency’s West Division BREEZE Facility in Oceanside. Once constructed, this station will have the capacity to support up to 50 hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses bringing the District closer toward achieving its goal of transitioning its entire fleet to zero-emission buses by 2042.
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Cal Fire Crews Holding Preparedness Exercises as 2021 Fire Season Approaches

In preparation for the upcoming fire season the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), Humboldt-Del Norte Unit, in conjunction with the California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR), seven fire crews from Alder, Eel River, and Parlin Fork Conservation Camps will hold their annual Redwood Coast Fire Preparedness Exercises on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. This partnership of state agencies provides a large force of trained crews for all types of emergency incident mitigation and resource conservation projects.
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

PG&E Time-of-Use plan goes into effect June 1

Beginning June 1, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will begin transitioning ratepayers in Humboldt County to new Time-Of-Use electricity rate plans, omitting individuals who chose alternative options. With Time-of-Use plans, rates rise when energy demand is highest and renewables are less available. Remember to power down or use less...
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Nordic Aquafarms Launching ‘Pre-Qualification Process for Humboldt County Contractors’ on Tuesday

Nordic Aquafarms is currently working to obtain permits for its land-based aquafarm planned for the Samoa Peninsula. While Nordic has engaged national construction firm Gilbane Building Company as the Construction Manager for this approximately $500,000,000 project, Nordic is also focused on providing opportunities for local contractors to participate in this project.
EnvironmentEureka Times-Standard

Forecast: More dry weather on tap for North Coast

It’s going to be a bit colder this week in Humboldt County as summer approaches, a local National Weather Service meteorologist said on Sunday afternoon. Forecaster Jonathan Garner said the weather will cool down later in the week, with a “possible freeze.”. “Generally, dry weather is on tap,” Garner said....
Petrolia, CAPosted by
Petrolia Journal

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Petrolia

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Petrolia: 1. Perfect Sales Job - $106,000+ Annually; 2. Mortgage Protection Specialist; 3. CA - Infection Control RN/Employee Health - $38.64 - $53.49/HR **PERMANENT POSITION**; 4. Emergency Room (ER) Medical Surgical (Med Surg) Skilled Nursing (SNF) Travel Nurse RN - $52.64/H...; 5. Cable Technician; 6. Home Health Registered Nurse RN - Fortuna , CA; 7. Commercial Cannabis Cultivator; 8. Crisis Case Manager; 9. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,863 per week; 10. Medical Surgical (Med Surg) Travel Nurse RN - $42.44/Hour $1698/Weekly;
Eureka, CANorth Coast Journal

Redwood Sky Walk Opening Delayed

The soft opening of the Redwood Sky Walk at the Sequoia Park Zoo, originally scheduled for tomorrow, is being delayed due windy conditions in recent days. “While the Redwood Sky Walk has been specially engineered to withstand many adverse weather events, the structure is attached to living trees. Because of the many natural and manmade variables at play, the zoo has put aggressive protocols in place to thoroughly check the structure when extreme weather conditions present opportunities for unusual strain,” Zoo Director Gretchen Zeigler said in an announcement. “It’s truly unfortunate that local wind conditions over the past few days have forced us to implement our closing procedures and delay our long-awaited softopening plans. But, the safety of our guests will always be our top priority. These precautionary measures are in place for moments such as this.”
Hoopa, CAPosted by
Hoopa Bulletin

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Hoopa require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Entry Level Locksmith Wanted/Will Train 2. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/13/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week 3. Benefits Assistant 4. Life Insurance Sales Agent - Free Exclusive TV Leads Earn $150k+ A Yr 5. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+ 6. Lead Carpenter
Humboldt County, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

Humboldt County Residents May Be Eligible for Tax Refund on Their Grow

In light of the Court of Appeal’s decision in Silva v. County of Humboldt, taxpayers may submit an application for a potential full or partial refund of excise tax paid under Measure S between the years of 2017 through 2021. In order for an application to be considered for a refund, taxpayers will need to provide documentation that they did not cultivate cannabis during the year they were assessed a tax, or that they cultivated an area that was different from that of their permit.
Hoopa, CAPosted by
Hoopa Bulletin

Live events on the horizon in Hoopa

1. Renewal Course; 2. Igor & The Red Elvises at The Jam; 3. Cooking Class with Wendy Chan Pork Buns, Braised Pork Belly and Egg on Rice; 4. Women's Handgun Safety Class; 5. YOGA CLASSES w/ Irisa Marin Tues & Thurs mornings in Arcata;
Humboldt County, CAkrcrtv.com

Humboldt's Project Trellis seeking non-profit for cannabis branding, marketing, promotion

EUREKA, Calif. — Humboldt County officials said Thursday they're looking for local non-profits for collective cannabis branding, marketing and promotion. According to Humboldt County, its cannabis industry for many decades has been a significant economic driver locally. As cannabis emerges as a statewide industry the county said it's looking at ways to maintain a competitive advantage to preserve and strengthen the regional brand.
California Statekymkemp.com

First-Ever California Burn Boss Class Happening this Week

Press release from Northern California Prescribed Fire Council:. This week, a group of 19 experienced prescribed burners are together in Eureka to become certified by the state as prescribed fire burn bosses. The group is the first cohort to participate in the California State-Certified Burn Boss course, part of a certification program that was mandated by legislation in 2018 but was only recently finalized and approved. The course, hosted in Eureka by University of California Cooperative Extension, is a full week session and includes topics from laws, regulations, and permits to burn planning and smoke management.
Arcata, CAmadriverunion.com

Team 27th’s appeal of the Arcata Bottom mega-grow

From: James M. Cotton, et al. John Ford, Director ​​​​Humboldt County Board of Supervisors. Humboldt County Planning and ​​Attn: Clerk of the Board. Building Department ​​​825 5th Street, room 111. 3025 H Street ​​​​Eureka, C 95501. Eureka, California 95501​​​Email: [email protected]. Re:​ Notice of Appeal of Planning Commission Approval of...
Eureka, CAkiem-tv.com

Pandemic causes ripple effect in flower industry, prices on the rise

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM)-Local florists say the demand for flowers are on the rise and so is the cost. Alexandra Nicklas works at the flower boutique in Eureka. “Busy, super busy,” she said. “Fathers are calling-in, aunts and uncles, daughters, sons, nephews, everybody wants flowers.”. Especially amid the pandemic, seems like...
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Testing Remains Critical to Contain Pandemic, Testing Options Expand

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. Humboldt County’s COVID-19 case rate is on an upward trend, and local health officials urge all community residents to get tested if they are experiencing symptoms and note that testing options have expanded to additional locations across the North Coast. Humboldt...