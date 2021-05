PADUCAH, Ky — Quick actions by two members of the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office helped save the life of a young child Thursday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, at about 1:15 p.m., Cpl. Zack Dunigan and Deputy Kenneth Baldwin responded to a residence in the 6000 block of Old Mayfield Road for a call of distress involving a small child. The nature of the call was not immediately known.