newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Maryland adds 517 more to COVID-19 death toll over pandemic

weaa.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland has revised the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state by adding 517 deaths that were not properly classified by medical certifiers over the past year. The health department said Thursday the update brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Maryland to 9,368.

www.weaa.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Local
Maryland Health
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Pandemic#Cause Of Death#Health Department#State Department#Ap#Covid 19 Deaths#Md#Probable Cases#Medical Certifiers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 6 States Had Almost No COVID Deaths Last Week, Data Shows

Over the course of the pandemic, the U.S. has seen nearly 600,000 people die from the coronavirus. Thankfully, the tide has shifted, and vaccinations have dramatically slowed COVID deaths in the country over the last few months. Throughout the entire U.S., there were around 4,000 deaths from the virus this past week—which is a huge reduction from the week of Jan. 10 to Jan. 16, when there were more than 23,700 COVID deaths, per data from Johns Hopkins University. Of course, some states are still struggling to keep numbers down, but many are doing exceptionally well. According to the data from Johns Hopkins University, six states in the U.S. reported an average of less than one coronavirus death per day over the past week. Read on to find out which states had almost no COVID deaths last week.
Oklahoma StateKFOR

CDC: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 8,379

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State health leaders say they recorded 77 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma on Monday. On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 451,278 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020. From Friday through Sunday, cases climbed...
Grant County, WAWenatchee World

Five more COVID-19 deaths in Grant County

MOSES LAKE — Five more Grant County residents died from COVID-19, bringing total deaths to 125, the Grant County Health District announced Tuesday. The people had underlying conditions, putting them at higher risk of severe infection, and none were vaccinated, the GCHD said. Those who died included two Moses Lake women in their 60s, a Soap Lake man in his 50s, a Moses Lake man in his 80s, and a Moses Lake man in his 20s.
Montana StateMissoulian

Montana adds 145 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

Montana added 148 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and four more of its residents have died due to the virus. Confirmed active cases in the state were at 974, according to the latest update to the state virus mapping and tracking website. Data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services showed the death toll in the state had reached 1,602 people.
Maryland Statebaltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland surpasses 9,000 confirmed COVID deaths as health department newly reports over 500 deaths that were ‘not properly classified’

The Maryland Department of Health on Thursday newly reported more than 500 coronavirus-related deaths that medical certifiers had “not properly classified” over the past year, pushing the state’s total number of COVID-19 deaths over 9,000. The health department said there were 517 previously uncounted confirmed cases with COVID-19 listed as...
Centre County, PAState College

Centre County Adds 10 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death over 2 Days

Centre County reported 10 new COVID-19 over the past two days — eight on Sunday and two on Monday — to bring its total to 16,689, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Monday’s total is the county’s lowest single-day increase since Aug. 26. Pennsylvania added 1,111 new positives on...
Public HealthNew Haven Register

New Mexico increases COVID-19 death toll by 114 after audit

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials in New Mexico have added more than 110 coronavirus-related deaths to the state death toll on Monday after completing an audit of public health records. The state Department of Health added 114 deaths to the final report released last week, the Albuquerque Journal...
Iowa Statewho13.com

Iowa Reports 6 More COVID-19 Deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show six more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and there are 134 new cases of the virus in the state. The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website between 2:00 p.m. Saturday and...
Wisconsin Statewglr.com

COVID-19 death toll surpasses 7K in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — More than 7,000 Wisconsinites have died of coronavirus complications since the start of the pandemic, according to the state Department of Health Services. Five new deaths were confirmed Wednesday, which puts the statewide death toll at 7,003. Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 deaths were recorded over 14 months ago.
Public Healthbaltimorefishbowl.com

More than 2.8 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

A total of 2,810,510 Marylanders have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, state data showed on Wednesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday reported that 68.5% of Marylanders age 18 and older have received at least one vaccine dose. Of the two-dose vaccines, Maryland has administered a total...
Public Healthgowatertown.net

South Dakota’s COVID-19 death toll tops 2,000 mark

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s pandemic death toll has surpassed 2,000 as health officials reported seven new deaths from COVID-19. The state’s 2,001 total deaths are the 8th-lowest among U.S. states, but the eighth highest in terms of deaths per capita. However, the rate of deaths has slowed...
WorldAOL Corp

WHO: COVID-19 death tolls are likely a 'significant undercount

GENEVA (Reuters) - Official tolls showing the number of deaths directly or indirectly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to be a "significant undercount", the World Health Organization said on Friday, saying 6-8 million people may have died so far. Presenting its annual World Health Statistics report, the WHO...
Indianapolis, INwitzamfm.com

Hoosier COVID-19 Death Toll Increases by Nine

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 754 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 735,462 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard. To...