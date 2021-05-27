newsbreak-logo
Bird claims its latest scooter is its most eco-friendly design yet

By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
Cover picture for the articleBird today introduced its latest electric scooter, the Bird Three. It has a longer wheelbase and wider handlebars that come coated with an anti-microbial agent. Internally, Bird Three features a battery with a capacity of "up to 1 kWh." That's a much larger power cell than you'll find in the company's previous One and Two models and even other scooters. The battery is also hermetically sealed and IP68-rated against water and dust. In fact, with a claimed lifespan of at least 14,000 miles, the battery in most Bird Three models is likely to outlive the scooter in which it's installed. The company claims it's a design that's better for the environment. "Smaller and swappable batteries lead to higher overall manufacturing emissions and require more vehicle miles traveled to retrieve, replace, and recharge scooters," Bird says.

