Conan Exiles: Isle Of Siptah Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

By Major Nelson
majornelson.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet your hands on the complete Conan Exiles experience with the full game, Isle of Siptah Expansion and all DLCs released by May 2021. Conan Exiles – Complete Edition May 2021 contains: • Conan Exiles • Isle of Siptah • Architects of Argos Pack • Riders of Hyboria Pack • Debaucheries of Derketo Pack • Blood and Sand Pack • Treasures of Turan Pack • The Imperial East Pack • Jewel of the West Pack • The Savage Frontier Pack • Seekers of the Dawn Pack • The Riddle of Steel Isle of Siptah is a huge expansion to the open world survival game Conan Exiles, featuring a vast new island to explore, huge and vile new creatures to slay, new building sets and a whole new gameplay cycle. The DLCs add a ton of new content, such as unique building pieces, emotes, mount skins, pet skins, weapons, armors and much more. The packs allow you to build great and exclusive strongholds with a host of new looks from the different cultures from the world of Conan the Barbarian. Build elegant temples from Argos, opulent palaces from Turan, fortresses from Khitai, cozy taverns, handy stables or gladiatorial arenas. Conan Exiles is an online multiplayer survival game, now with mounts and mounted combat, set in the lands of Conan the Barbarian. Survive in a vast open world sandbox, build a home and kingdom, dominate your enemies in single or multiplayer. Conan Exiles can be experienced in both local single-player and in persistent online multiplayer.

