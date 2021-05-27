newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sonic Colors: Ultimate Is Now Available For Digital Pre-order And Pre-download On Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

By Major Nelson
majornelson.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe evil Dr. Eggman has built an interstellar amusement park – but he’s powering it with a captured alien race called “Wisps.” Use Sonic’s speed to free the Wisps and gain their amazing powers as you explore six unique worlds, filled with hurdles to overcome. Now with stunning upscaled visuals, additional features, a new game mode and enhanced gameplay - it's the Ultimate Sonic Colors experience Sonic Colors: Ultimate Digital Deluxe includes the Ultimate Cosmetic Pack (Customize Sonic and stand out with exclusive gold and silver gloves and shoes, an electric boost and aura from the hit Sonic movie and exclusive Sonic movie themed player icons), the Ultimate Music Pack (3 exclusive original game remixes to set the pace for you while you put an end to Dr. Eggman), as well as early access and your own exclusive player icons. Pre-Order Now For Bonus Items - - Early Access - Hit the ground running and experience Sonic Colors Ultimate early - Exclusive Player Icons - Stand out from the crowd with your own exclusive player icons.

majornelson.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Sonic Colors#Xbox Series X#Digital Pre Order#Sonic Adventure#Customize Icons#Ultimate Digital Deluxe#Sega Website#Sega#Digital Pre Order#Customize Sonic#Sonic Movie Boost#Ultimate Twitter#Exclusive Player Icons#Sega Publisher#Game Mode#Stunning Upscaled Visuals#Worlds#Product Info#Bonus Items
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Techno Tanks Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Techno Tanks is an intense, fast-paced arcade-inspired tanks game. It’s a lot of fast fun and a must-have if you enjoy arcade games. Be ready for the Techno Tank experience! Deafest the enemy tanks while dodging their deadly bullets. Improve your aim and maneuver skills while surviving a crazy retro bullet hell. Level by level the enemy's tanks get faster, smarter, and deadlier. Can you defeat them all? Play alone, together with friends, or against your friends as the game features the following game modes: - Singleplayer Stage Mode - Singleplayer and Co-op Retro Mode with more than 50 levels - VS Mode for FFA Battles for up to 4 players.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

SnowRunner Is Now Available For Windows 10, Xbox One, And Xbox Series X|S (And Included With Xbox Game Pass)

Get ready for the next-generation off-road experience! SnowRunner puts you in the driver’s seat of powerful vehicles as you conquer extreme open environments with the most advanced terrain simulation ever. Drive 40 vehicles from brands such as Ford, Chevrolet, and Freightliner as you leave your mark on an untamed open world. Overcome mud, torrential waters, snow, and frozen lakes while taking on perilous contracts and missions. Expand and customize your fleet with many upgrades and accessories including an exhaust snorkel for heavy waters or chain tires to battle the snow. Ride solo or with other players in 4-player co-operative! • Face extreme environments in a highly advanced physics engine • 40 unique vehicles to unlock, upgrade, and customize • Complete dozens of challenging missions across an interconnected world • Go solo or play with other players in 4-player co-op This purchase also grants you access to the Anniversary DLC, which includes the CAT 681 and International HX 520 trucks.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

R-Type Final 2 Demo Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

For the first time in nearly two decades, you can experience R-Type Final 2! Feel the rush of mowing down hordes of Bydo with your fleet of R-Type fighters equipped with an arsenal of new and classic wave cannons, force units, bit devices, and devastating delta weapons. The Bydo threat is always evolving, as new enemies spawn from the wreckage of fallen foes, and stages are corrupted and altered by the sentient Bydo corruption. R-Type Final 2 unites the explosive action of the original games with modernized visuals and gameplay features, making this a must-have title for new and old shoot-'em-up fans alike.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Contest: Win an Xbox Series X by unlocking achievements

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can win an Xbox Series X simply by unlocking achievements in select Game Pass Zombie-themed titles. A new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Contest has started appearing on Xbox users' dashboards for players in the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland. Microsoft will be awarding the top 5 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members with the most achievement Gamerscore earned from titles included in the "Zombie collection" for the month of May. To be in with a chance of winning a console, you need to be an Ultimate Game Pass subscriber located in one of the countries previously listed, play any of the games included in the Game Pass Zombie collection, and be "among the top 5 in total achievement earners for the month."
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Xbox Series X|S vs Xbox One Sales Comparison - April 2021 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Outbreak: Endless Nightmares Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Outbreak: Endless Nightmares twists the series' survival horror gameplay by adding elements of roguelike gameplay. You'll need to explore, hunt for supplies, uncover clues, and fight your way through each anomaly – each consisting of semi-procedurally generated instances where both the environment, and the undead, are out to kill you! Immediately after the events of Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles, you find yourself trapped within the remains of Arzt Memorial Hospital – the hub to organize your inventory and storage cache, level up your character, or just to take a breather before venturing back out into the chaos. There’s more to discover in the world besides murderous hordes of the undead – find the journals scattered about to learn more about the outbreak and ultimately where to find refuge! Don’t think death can save you – every time you die, you'll awake trapped in this nexus. Outbreak: Endless Nightmares focuses on extreme replayability by offering multiple character options – each with their own abilities, upgrade paths and more! Each time you venture into the anomaly, it’ll change and become increasingly difficult as you grow in power. You'll need to think carefully about what weapons, healing items, and other supplies you'll bring along. If you're lucky, you may find storage caches that give you access to your expanded inventory, and offer an opportunity to restock. But it's all on you to search your environment for supplies. If you run out ... your fate is sealed!
Video GamesWired

6 Great Next-Gen Xbox Series X/S Games You Can Play Now

The Xbox Series X is a big console, and it's chock-full of powerful next-gen hardware. However, it can be tricky to find games that really make the most of all that brawn. Which games are going to serve the most delicious and irresistible eye candy? We've tested dozens of Xbox titles on Microsoft's latest hardware, and there are definitely a few top contenders.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Outward: The Adventurer Bundle Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

The Adventurer Bundle includes the critically acclaimed Outward, and its two expansions “The Soroboreans” & "The Three Brothers"! Outward You are not a god, nor a chosen one. The path before you is fraught with perils. Outward delivers an immersive RPG experience coupled with survival gameplay, offering a deeply-rewarding challenge for the most avid gamers, in solo or online co-op. The Soroboreans The expansion delivers a new faction and questline offering the players a whole new adventure in Aurai! It is no easy journey, new corruption mechanics shall bring great trouble to impulsive explorers. New weapon type (gauntlets), new skills tree (The Speedster and The Hex Mage) and a new enhanced enchantment system may be of your assistance. The Three Brothers You will play an important role in the timeline of Aurai: Join the rebuilding efforts of old Sirocco refugee camp by providing the pitiable folks there a new place to call home, a new Sirocco. New weapons, skills and numerous other gadgets will help you on your uncertain journey into the unknown. The gates are opening, and the path leads to “Caldera”, a new region in the world of Outward which is waiting for you with new adventures, dangers and secrets to explore!
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

THE SKIES ARE YOURS Captain a spacefaring steam locomotive, as a new Victorian empire takes to the stars! Lead your hapless crew into trouble – and out of their minds. Barter for barrels of time. Smuggle souls. Pause for cricket and a cup of tea. Unfettered by gravity, the Victorian Empire reaches across the skies. The stars are the Judgements: vast intelligences that govern all things. But they are dying. Create your past. Choose who you were before you became a skyfarer. Most of your captains will die. Each will leave their mark on the world. Explore a beautiful, hostile world. This is a standalone story set in the Fallen London universe, as seen in Sunless Sea. Improve your locomotive. It is all that stands between you and the Heavens. Populate your ship with officers. Fight marauders. Survive starvation, madness and terror. Will you support Her Majesty's empire, or the rebels who mean to dismantle London’s rule? Pick your side wisely, for you might be the one to tip the balance of power…
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER Headed to Xbox Series X|S - News

Developer MidBoss announced Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER will launch for Xbox Series X|S alongside the previously announced versions of the game, which include the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in Q1 2022. "Neo-San Francisco, with its...
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Saints Row: The Third Remastered coming to Xbox Series X|S and PS5

Deep Silver has announced Saints Row: The Third Remastered will release on next-gen consoles on May 25, 2021. The game will also launch on Steam and GOG on May 22. Players will now be able to experience the game running at greater performance settings; equivalent to the PC edition at High settings. Visually the game’s engine is now able to run at a much higher performance. This brings improvements to lighting, texture resolution, and other visual effects thanks to the powerful hardware.
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Series X and S Consoles Will Finally Be Available to Pick Up at Target Stores

Up until this point, most next-gen consoles have only been available to purchase from storefronts in an online manner. With stock of both the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 being so limited, many chains have just opted to sell the units that they do have on hand via the internet. When it comes to retail storefront Target, however, it sounds like it will soon be doing things a bit differently, at least in regard to Xbox consoles.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Knockout City Block Party Edition Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Team up and duke it out with rival Crews in Knockout City™—in Deluxe Edition style!—during the limited-time Block Party event*. Brawl on every map, with every ball, in every style, through every playlist of Season 1. Throw, catch, pass, dodge, and tackle your way to dodgeball dominance! Customize your character and show off with coveted Deluxe Edition rewards AND Block Party exclusives to really stand out from the crowd. Once you’re all set, form a Crew with friends to start your Knockout City takeover. Knock out opponents with trick shots and coordinated teamwork while dodging and catching balls flying across the map. No ball? No problem! You can literally ball up, roll into a teammate’s hands, and become the ultimate weapon! A variety of outlandish ball types, locations, and game modes keep it exciting. In Season 1, take the fight to Jukebox Junction and complete Crew contracts to access new cosmetics, or rank up in League Play to show the town who’s boss. Deluxe Block Party Edition Rewards include: • 2 Epic Outfits • 1 Epic Hairstyle • 1 Epic Glasses • 1 Epic Glider • 1 Epic Intro Pose • 1 Epic KO Effect • 1 Epic Crew Vehicle • 3 Epic Player Icons • 3 Epic Crew Logos • 3 Epic Crew Banners • 1500 Holobux** *CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS APPLY. SEE WWW.EA.COM/LEGAL FOR DETAILS. **REQUIRES KNOCKOUT CITY ON APPLICABLE PLATFORM (SOLD SEPARATELY), ALL GAME UPDATES, EA ACCOUNT AND PERSISTENT INTERNET CONNECTION. © 2021 Velan Studio, Inc. EA and the EA logo are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Scarlet Nexus Demo is Now Live on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

The demo for Bandai Namco’s upcoming hack and slash title Scarlet Nexus is now available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. It can be downloaded for free and allows for playing as Yuito or Kasane, each with their own unique stages and battles. Check out the release trailer to see them in action.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

The Ascent blasts onto Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC in July

Curve Digital has announced that The Ascent will release on 29th July for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. In addition to being an Xbox console exclusive, it will also launch directly into Xbox Game Pass. The Ascent was announced last year in the first Xbox Series X|S game...