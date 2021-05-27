newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game Is Now Available For Digital Pre-order And Pre-download On Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

By Major Nelson
majornelson.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Olympic Games are back, and this time it's your chance for glory! Whether you play with friends, family, or go for gold on the global leaderboards, this is a party game that anyone can pick up and enjoy! Prepare to unleash the competitor within as you create your athlete, customize their skills and pick the perfect costume. Why settle for standard sportswear when you can take center stage as a pirate, astronaut or cowboy? Choose between 18 fun-fueled sporting events—from Tennis and Football to the 100m, Basketball and Boxing—there’s always a record to beat and a score to settle. Going for gold has never been this much fun!

majornelson.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Tokyo#Xbox Series X#Digital Pre Order#Digital Video#Football Games#Tennis And Football#Digital Pre Order#Glory#Fun#Sporting Events#Standard Sportswear#Time#Center Stage#Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
Gold
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Bunny Factory Is Now Available For Digital Pre-order And Pre-download On Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

The bunnies decided to open their own factory for the production of robots, but the trouble is - the contractor who built the plant forgot to make the initial configuration of all control modules. Therefore, you will have to do it yourself or with friends. Grab the blocks, charge them with the correct colors and activate the lines of the electrical schemes. Arrange all blocks in the electrical scheme correctly to get a “gold” control block. Use the control block to activate the doors, conveyor belt and other modules of the factory, because with each received block you get closer to your goal.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection now available for digital pre-order

Starting today, Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection is available for digital pre-order worldwide. There’s quite a few editions available:. Digital Deluxe (includes a Digital Art Book and Soundtrack with visuals, still images, and music tracks from series history): 44.99€ / £35.99 / $44.99 / 5 445 Yen until launch (then 49.99€ / £39.99 / $49.99 / 6 050 Yen)
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Contest: Win an Xbox Series X by unlocking achievements

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can win an Xbox Series X simply by unlocking achievements in select Game Pass Zombie-themed titles. A new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Contest has started appearing on Xbox users' dashboards for players in the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland. Microsoft will be awarding the top 5 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members with the most achievement Gamerscore earned from titles included in the "Zombie collection" for the month of May. To be in with a chance of winning a console, you need to be an Ultimate Game Pass subscriber located in one of the countries previously listed, play any of the games included in the Game Pass Zombie collection, and be "among the top 5 in total achievement earners for the month."
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Xbox Series X|S vs Xbox One Sales Comparison - April 2021 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
MLBpsu.com

Playing Video Games for Free on Xbox Series X/S

It’s no secret that video game prices have risen steeply over the years. While it would be intellectually dishonest to claim that video games have always been cheap, it’s also correct to say that the prices have increased above the level of inflation. There are mitigating factors to this, such as increased creation costs and the introduction of download versions of games, which has also reduced costs somewhat. While players might want to enjoy the best games on the market, they might not be able to afford it. That’s where we come in. We’ve taken a look at the best ways for you to play free video games on your new Xbox. Not possible? Think again.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

SnowRunner Available Tomorrow on Xbox Game Pass - News

The official Xbox YouTube account has posted a new video revealing off-road simulation game, SnowRunner, will be available tomorrow on Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC. "Available to all subscribers, SnowRunner will put you in the driver’s seat of more than 40 powerful vehicles as you conquer extreme open environments powered by most advanced terrain simulation ever," reads the description to the video.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

THE SKIES ARE YOURS Captain a spacefaring steam locomotive, as a new Victorian empire takes to the stars! Lead your hapless crew into trouble – and out of their minds. Barter for barrels of time. Smuggle souls. Pause for cricket and a cup of tea. Unfettered by gravity, the Victorian Empire reaches across the skies. The stars are the Judgements: vast intelligences that govern all things. But they are dying. Create your past. Choose who you were before you became a skyfarer. Most of your captains will die. Each will leave their mark on the world. Explore a beautiful, hostile world. This is a standalone story set in the Fallen London universe, as seen in Sunless Sea. Improve your locomotive. It is all that stands between you and the Heavens. Populate your ship with officers. Fight marauders. Survive starvation, madness and terror. Will you support Her Majesty's empire, or the rebels who mean to dismantle London’s rule? Pick your side wisely, for you might be the one to tip the balance of power…
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Outward: The Adventurer Bundle Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

The Adventurer Bundle includes the critically acclaimed Outward, and its two expansions “The Soroboreans” & "The Three Brothers"! Outward You are not a god, nor a chosen one. The path before you is fraught with perils. Outward delivers an immersive RPG experience coupled with survival gameplay, offering a deeply-rewarding challenge for the most avid gamers, in solo or online co-op. The Soroboreans The expansion delivers a new faction and questline offering the players a whole new adventure in Aurai! It is no easy journey, new corruption mechanics shall bring great trouble to impulsive explorers. New weapon type (gauntlets), new skills tree (The Speedster and The Hex Mage) and a new enhanced enchantment system may be of your assistance. The Three Brothers You will play an important role in the timeline of Aurai: Join the rebuilding efforts of old Sirocco refugee camp by providing the pitiable folks there a new place to call home, a new Sirocco. New weapons, skills and numerous other gadgets will help you on your uncertain journey into the unknown. The gates are opening, and the path leads to “Caldera”, a new region in the world of Outward which is waiting for you with new adventures, dangers and secrets to explore!
Video GamesGematsu

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game launches June 22 in the west for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, and Stadia

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC via Steam, and Stadia on June 22 in the west for $39.99, Sega announced. “The Olympic Games are a unifying symbol of sportsmanship and competition for athletes and fans throughout the world,” said Sega of America president and COO Ian Curran in a press release. “Tokyo 2020 channels that positive spirit into a fun, arcade-style experience for friends and family to play together as we all look forward to the start of the Olympic Games this summer.”
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

STORY Take the role of Wally. A mysterious character that has recovered what was taken from him. Hopefully, you're fast enough to outrun your enemies. Expose the truth and try to uncover the mystery of what happened to them. With an average runtime of an action movie (about an hour and a half on Normal), a first run of this action-packed adventure can be enjoyed in an afternoon. Afterwards you can improve your score. GAMEPLAY Aerial_Knight's Never Yield is a 3D side-scroller that plays much like a classic endless runner. The game has an interesting story that keeps players always in motion. Run, Jump, Slide or "Dash" for acrobatic variants leading to dope combinations and avoid the challenges that await. Aerial_Knight's Never Yield is being built for players who love to speedrun games while being an experience that casual players will enjoy as well. SOUNDTRACK This Soundtrack for Aerial_Knight's Never Yield is being done by "Danime-Sama" A Detroit artist with vocals from artists from all over the world. NOTE FROM THE DEV This project began as just a passion project I started on my own to create something familiar but new for this generation of gamers while highlighting aspects of a culture that is often overlooked. I really hope you enjoy the game once its released and follow my journey to create new and interesting games - Aerial_Knight.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Rust Deluxe And Ultimate Editions Are Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Welcome to Rust. The only aim in Rust is to survive - Overcome struggles such as hunger, thirst and cold. Build a fire. Build a shelter. Kill animals. Protect yourself from other players. Those who purchase Rust Console Edition - Ultimate will receive: Rust Console Edition game Future Tools & Weapons skin pack (pre-order bonus only) New Cobalt Employee - Welcome Pack (Ultimate) Elite Combat skin pack 1100 Rust Coins 3-day Early Access Public Test Branch access.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Outbreak: Endless Nightmares Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Outbreak: Endless Nightmares twists the series' survival horror gameplay by adding elements of roguelike gameplay. You'll need to explore, hunt for supplies, uncover clues, and fight your way through each anomaly – each consisting of semi-procedurally generated instances where both the environment, and the undead, are out to kill you! Immediately after the events of Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles, you find yourself trapped within the remains of Arzt Memorial Hospital – the hub to organize your inventory and storage cache, level up your character, or just to take a breather before venturing back out into the chaos. There’s more to discover in the world besides murderous hordes of the undead – find the journals scattered about to learn more about the outbreak and ultimately where to find refuge! Don’t think death can save you – every time you die, you'll awake trapped in this nexus. Outbreak: Endless Nightmares focuses on extreme replayability by offering multiple character options – each with their own abilities, upgrade paths and more! Each time you venture into the anomaly, it’ll change and become increasingly difficult as you grow in power. You'll need to think carefully about what weapons, healing items, and other supplies you'll bring along. If you're lucky, you may find storage caches that give you access to your expanded inventory, and offer an opportunity to restock. But it's all on you to search your environment for supplies. If you run out ... your fate is sealed!
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

The Ascent blasts onto Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC in July

Curve Digital has announced that The Ascent will release on 29th July for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. In addition to being an Xbox console exclusive, it will also launch directly into Xbox Game Pass. The Ascent was announced last year in the first Xbox Series X|S game...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

The Techno Tanks roll out to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

We’ve had World of Tanks, we’ve had Retro Tanks, we’ve had Tanky Tanks and we’ve had Toy Tanks. Now though we’ve got Techno Tanks. And the world is all the better for it. Available to purchase and download right now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, Techno Tanks rolls...