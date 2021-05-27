newsbreak-logo
Blaine County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Kingfisher by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 12:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blaine; Kingfisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN KINGFISHER...EASTERN BLAINE AND SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD COUNTIES At 1243 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Loyal, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hennessey, Waukomis, Bison and Lacey. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Blaine County, OK

High Wind Watch issued for Blaine, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Roger Mills by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 21:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Roger Mills HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds could gust to near 60 mph late this evening and overnight as approaching storms dissipate. * WHERE...West-central Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, resulting in power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Alfalfa County, OK

High Wind Watch issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Canadian; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Garfield; Grant; Harper; Kingfisher; Major; Roger Mills; Woods; Woodward HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds could gust 60 to 70 mph in some locations as storms dissipate over the watch area late this evening and overnight. * WHERE...Portions of western, northern, and central Oklahoma. Highest chance for damaging wind gusts will be over northwest Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 5 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, resulting in power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Alfalfa County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Custer, Dewey, Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Custer; Dewey; Garfield; Kingfisher; Major; Woods; Woodward SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR Major...southwestern Garfield Kingfisher...east central Woodward...southern Alfalfa...northern Canadian...northwestern Caddo...eastern Dewey...southeastern Woods northeastern Custer and Blaine Counties Until 1115 PM CDT AT 1015 PM CDT, a line of showers and thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts were along a line extending from near Waynoka to 6 miles northwest of Calumet, moving east at 30 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts to 50 MPH