Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Craig, Delaware, Ottawa by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 12:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Craig; Delaware; Ottawa The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Craig County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Delaware County in northeastern Oklahoma Ottawa County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1246 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Vinita, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Miami... Vinita Fairland... Afton Bernice... Wyandotte Narcissa... Ottawa Twin Bridges State Park This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 282 and 314. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov