newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Craig County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Craig, Delaware, Ottawa by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 12:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Craig; Delaware; Ottawa The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Craig County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Delaware County in northeastern Oklahoma Ottawa County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1246 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Vinita, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Miami... Vinita Fairland... Afton Bernice... Wyandotte Narcissa... Ottawa Twin Bridges State Park This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 282 and 314. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
County
Ottawa County, OK
County
Delaware County, OK
County
Craig County, OK
City
Miami, OK
City
Delaware, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Severe Weather#Weather Radar#Vinita Fairland#Tornado Watch#Southeastern Craig County#Tornado#Northeastern Oklahoma#Hail Damage#Expect Wind Damage#Immediate Severity#Severe Certainty#Quarter Size Hail#Target Area#Siding#Mile Markers#Narcissa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Delaware County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 01:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Delaware SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN BENTON AND EAST CENTRAL DELAWARE COUNTIES UNTIL 245 AM CDT At 208 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of Maysville, moving east at 45 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations in or near the path include Bella Vista... Gravette Decatur... Maysville Hiwasse
Craig County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Craig, Mayes, Nowata, Rogers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Craig; Mayes; Nowata; Rogers SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN CRAIG...NORTHEASTERN ROGERS...NORTHWESTERN MAYES AND SOUTHEASTERN NOWATA COUNTIES UNTIL 130 AM CDT At 100 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast of Watova, moving east at 40 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations in or near the path include Chelsea... New Alluwe White Oak... Watova This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 271 and 275.
Adair County, OKweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adair, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Delaware The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River near Watts affecting Adair and Delaware Counties. Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River near Watts. * From this evening to Wednesday morning. * At 1:30 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 11.3 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 13.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from the Arkansas border to near Fidler`s Bend. Extreme turbulence makes the river unsafe for floating.
Adair County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Delaware The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River at Chewey affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware Counties. The Flood Advisory remains in effect The Flood Advisory continues for the Illinois River at Chewey. * Until late Thursday night. * At 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 9.8 feet. * Action stage is 9.0 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.0 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall to below action stage Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Fidler`s Bend to near Hanging Rock. Road access near the river to residential homes southeast of Chewey Bridge may be compromised. Water begins to impact 630 Road east of the Cherokee/Adair County line. Floating the river is too hazardous due to strong turbulence.