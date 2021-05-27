Dermis Garcia is making noise in the Yankees system

All the attention this week is on the New York Yankees series with the Texas Rangers and their hope to advance to first place in the AL East. Last night’s loss in the first game of the 4 game series did not advance that hope. The Yankees got off to a slow start this season but have been playing better recently, taking the last seven series, which has seen them rise from the bottom of the AL East to a tie for the third spot. The Yankees’ loss last night was without three key players; hopefully, that will resolve itself sooner than later.