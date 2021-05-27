Dermis Garcia is making noise in the Yankees system
The Yankees bucked the system during the 2014 International Signing Period. Showing disdain for the spending limits put in place by Major League Baseball, they signed seven of the top players in that year’s international class for seven-figure signing bonuses. The bold move was supposed to immediately jump start the farm system, even if it came with two-years of restrictions on the international market. The biggest name in that signing group was Dermis Garcia, who displayed prodigious power and soft hands giving him the profile of a potential of an incredibly valuable infielder.www.pinstripealley.com