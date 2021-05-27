newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

This Is The Net Worth Of Zoltan Bathory

By Cody Copeland
grunge.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetal guitarist Zoltan Bathory has come a long way from his humble beginnings in Soviet Hungary. Born in 1978, Bathory went from the squalor and poverty of his home country after the fall of the USSR to shredding for one of the most successful heavy metal bands of the 21st century: Five Finger Death Punch, aka 5FDP. "I suppose I have come full circle in a way," he told Kerrang! in March 2020. "If my 10-year-old self could see me now, he would find it surreal. It is surreal ... When I say that nothing is impossible, I truly believe it."

www.grunge.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#Celebrity Net Worth#5fdp Blog#Aka 5fdp#Bands#Soviet Hungary#Heavy Metal#Humble Beginnings#Las Vegas#Country#Proceeds#Worlds#Poverty#Heroes#Orlando
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Hungary
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicGossip Cop

Which Jonas Brother Has The Highest Net Worth?

It’s often just a matter of time before the hottest boy band of the moment slips into obscurity. That’s definitely not the case with the Jonas Brothers. Despite some bumps in the road, the sibling trio is still on top of their game after 15 years. But which member of the Jonas Brothers is the richest? Each of them has pursued various business deals outside of the band, leaving them with different balances in their bank accounts. For instance, Kevin Jonas’ net worth includes unexpected money made in the construction business; meanwhile, Joe Jonas’ net worth involves earnings from side projects in entertainment. Finally, there’s Nick Jonas’ net worth, which is undoubtedly helped by major endorsements. Let’s find out which member of the Jonas Brothers earns bragging rights to the fattest fortune.
CelebritiesPopculture

Wiz Khalifa's Net Worth: What to Know

Wiz Khalifa is one of the most successful rappers of his generation, and he has the wealth to back it up. According to a report by CelebrityNetWorth.com, the "Say Yeah" singer's personal fortune is estimated at $60 million. Scroll down for a look at how they arrived at that number.
CelebritiesEW.com

Love Boat star Gavin MacLeod dies at 90

Gavin MacLeod, the actor who famously played Captain Merrill Stubing on the classic TV show The Love Boat, has died at 90. The actor's nephew, Mark See, confirmed his uncle's passing to Variety. The actor died in the early hours of Saturday, May 29. MacLeod played Murray Slaughter, the head...
MusicEntrepreneur

His Studios Produced Albums That Have Sold More Than a Billion Copies. Here's How He Built a Music Empire.

Making famous people freak out is one of the singular joys of Allen Side’s life. The legendary music engineer, producer and speaker designer has created recording studio environments that have dropped the jaws of everyone from Michael Jackson to Eminem to Frank Sinatra. “Seeing these artists listen to the playback in the studio, just going, ‘That’s crazy, that’s insane!’...I live for that.”
Celebritiesvergecampus.com

8 A-Listers Who Love to Splash the Cash

It’s no secret that A-list actors, singers, and sports stars earn a lot of money. Designer clothes, fast cars, and million-dollar houses seem to be a given in the elite world of show business, but among the super-rich, there are some who take the Hollywood lifestyle to the next level.
Celebritiesbleedingcool.com

Iron Mike: Trevante Rhodes Set as Mike Tyson for Hulu Biopic Series

Seems like the gloves are on with the casting news of Trevante Rhodes with play the multiple-time boxing champion Mike Tyson in the upcoming Hulu biopic series Iron Mike, according to Deadline Hollywood. The actor will take on one of the most controversial figures in sports history with his 50-6 record in boxing continuing to make his indelible mark in pop culture on film and television including his memorable role as his fictionalized self in The Hangover (2009) that includes brief stints in professional wrestling in WWE and AEW.
Musicthe360mag.com

Paris Jackson – adagio

Paris Jackson surprises fans with the release of a new song “adagio” featuring Manchester Orchestra today. Listen to “adagio” HERE. The track unfolds as a simmering psychedelic slow burn. Embers of distortion glow underneath Paris’s hypnotic delivery as she locks into an unbreakable groove with Manchester Orchestra. Clocking in at just shy of seven minutes, the track culminates on a moment of empowering and entrancing catharsis. Once again, she illuminates the scope of her sweeping and soaring vision. The accompanying music video brings this emotional push-and-pull to life in vivid fashion as well.
MLBmarketresearchtelecast.com

Alex Rodríguez stars in romance rumors with this reality star

J.Lo’s fiancé has been the target of a new wave of speculation. ¿Madison LeCroy from Southern Charm + Alex Rodríguez? Not so fast. Recent rumors claim that the retired MLB star, who is engaged to his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, and the reality star from Bravo they had a romantic relationship. A-Rod’s representative had no comment when contacted by E! News. LeCroy has not responded to rumors of romance.
Celebritiesanimatedtimes.com

10+ Rare Celeb Pics That Are Filled With Warmth And Nostalgia

“Every scene you will ever act begins in the middle, and it is up to you, the actor, to provide what comes before.” – Michael Shurtleff. No celebrity can manage without many photos from red carpet occasions and magazine covers, where they show up in the entirety of their greatness. Yet, every renowned star has another side of their life that remaining parts stowed away from paparazzi and fans. Rock artists, IT young ladies, and actors from well-known Television programs likewise keep photographs that warm up their souls in dusty photograph collections. We at Animated Times enjoyed glancing through superstars’ photograph chronicles. We felt like we’ve become somewhat nearer to the icons of millions of individuals. Today, in our aggregation, you’ll find photographs that caught vocalists, entertainers, directors, and other fruitful individuals that make them look actually like us. Isn’t that interesting? I mean great celebrities just looking like us ordinary people doing ordinary things. Why not even they are people like us except that their profession has made their big household names.
MusicMorning Sun

New Music: DMX, Moby, Blackberry Smoke, Chase Rice, more...

DMX, "Exodus" (Ruff Ryders/Def Jam): A posthumous set from the late rapper, who died April 19, compiled and produced by Swizz Beats with guest appearances by Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Nas, Alicia Keys, Lil Wayne, U2 frontman Bono and others. John Hall, "Reclaiming My Time" (Sunset Blvd.): The Orleans frontman's first...
CelebritiesNBC Los Angeles

Courtney Stodden Is Engaged to Chris Sheng

Courtney Stodden is engaged to partner Chris Sheng, a year after the reality star ended their controversial marriage to actor Doug Hutchinson, who they wed at age 16. Stodden, now 26 and who came out as non-binary last month, announced the news on Instagram on Sunday. In a video, Stodden flashes a giant halo-style cushion-cut diamond ring.
Nashville, TNtennesseestar.com

Music Spotlight: Manny Blu

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Like many kids who grow up in Canada, Manny Blu spent his youth playing hockey. Yet, music was still a part of his life. “My dad loved 80s music, 80s pop, people like Billy Joel and Harry Connick Jr. My mom was classically trained at the piano. Music was always around and they loved singing. My dad has not found a microphone he doesn’t like. He is a showman,” Blu quips.
CelebritiesPopculture

Ice-T Saved Former MTV Host's Life During Gang Encounter at Rap Show

Former MTV host Bill Bellamy shared a new story from Ice-T's days as a rapper long before Law & Order: Special Victims Unit earlier this month. Ice-T confirmed the story on Twitter this weekend, sharing the stand-up comedian's appearance on the YouTube show Forgotten KingzTV. During the show, Bellamy claimed Ice saved his life when the Grape Street Crips attended one of his first-ever shows on the West Coast.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Priscilla Presley to Return to Graceland for 2021 Elvis Week

Elvis Presley’s widow, Priscilla, will return to Graceland during a series of “Elvis Week” events at the historic Memphis site. The event acts as an annual remembrance of Presley, built around the anniversary of his death: Aug. 16, 1977. After last year’s essentially “virtual” celebration of the life and legacy...