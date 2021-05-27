This Is The Net Worth Of Zoltan Bathory
Metal guitarist Zoltan Bathory has come a long way from his humble beginnings in Soviet Hungary. Born in 1978, Bathory went from the squalor and poverty of his home country after the fall of the USSR to shredding for one of the most successful heavy metal bands of the 21st century: Five Finger Death Punch, aka 5FDP. "I suppose I have come full circle in a way," he told Kerrang! in March 2020. "If my 10-year-old self could see me now, he would find it surreal. It is surreal ... When I say that nothing is impossible, I truly believe it."www.grunge.com