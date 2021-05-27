Seth Rogen Thinks Comedians Who Get Cancelled For Jokes Deserve It, Should Stop Complaining

Seth Rogen has spent his career cracking jokes about everything from prepubescent struggles to political stereotypes, and most of it is quite literally captured on film. It may come as a surprise, then, that Rogen is distancing himself from fellow comedians who believe cancel culture will be the death of their industry. In a new interview with Good Morning Britain, Rogen said that he’s accepted some jokes in his older movies have aged poorly because that’s “the nature of comedy,” not “cancel culture.”