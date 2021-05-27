Seth Rogen Thinks Comedians Who Get Cancelled For Jokes Deserve It, Should Stop Complaining
According to many celebrities, cancel culture is a plague of our times. Recently, Donald Glover trended on Twitter after he posted that he felt creators were too afraid to push limits these days. Billy Crystal says he feels the situation is a minefield. And now Seth Rogen has joined the commentary on cancel culture, but he’s taking a very different viewpoint. While promoting his book Yearbook on Good Morning Britain, he suggested his fellow comedians get over it.www.giantfreakinrobot.com