Ireland is suffering as a result of hacks
Ireland’s health system struggled to restore computers and treat patients on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila), four days after it shut down its entire information technology system in response to a ransomware attack. Thousands of diagnostic appointments, cancer treatment clinics and surgeries have been canceled or delayed since Friday’s cyberattack. Authorities said hundreds of people were assigned to get crippled systems back online, but it could be weeks before the public health service will return to normal.www.compsmag.com