Ireland is suffering as a result of hacks

Brilliant Footage By Carl Vernon Yesterday At COVID Party In London!!!. You can always depend on the great Carl Vernon to bring some fantastic footage of yesterday. Brilliant eye for what's important when he has a camera in his hand!!! Well done. Follow him... he's a class act and a very funny guy.. Isn't it crazy how ALL the top bands, musicians and artists in the world are not playing for the people in the streets or in Hyde Park for example. The people of the world have supported their backs and bank accounts for generations and when we need them the most they are stuck at home, with mouths closed doing NOTHING for the people. Will the people remember this???? We hope so!