Two friends design and fashion premium speakers

To some people, being a fashion editor might seem cool, but to my friends, it's an excuse to constantly text me for fashion advice, to treat my closet like it's their own, and, of course, to make fun of me for the crazy things I wear and the fact that I treat my shoes as my own flesh and blood. Each and every one of my friends is a true character in their own right, and today, you'll get a small glimpse of that as I share with you real-time screenshots of recent conversations I've had with them concerning their most recent fashion crises. You'd think I'd frequently turn to them for story ideas considering their sartorial qualms are so oddly specific, but I rarely do. But did conjuring up this story remind me of what a great resource my besties are? It most certainly did.