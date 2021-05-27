Microprocessor Market Value Projected To Reach US$ 140.5

Liquid masterbatches are used as a raw material in the processing of plastics in order to impart color or other special properties to the end product. There is an increased use of plastics the world over and this is driving the liquid masterbatches market along with a growing demand from end use sectors like automobiles, packaging and healthcare. The other factor propelling the growth of the liquid masterbatches market include increasing demand for colorful and innovative solutions from the luxury goods packaging industry. Due to such increasing demand of plastics used for packaging, the demand for liquid materbatches also rises consequently. Same can be said of the automotive sector, where there is an increasing preference for the manufacturing of vehicles with light weight, thereby replacing the metal components. In the manufacturing of such light weight vehicles, plastics and polymers are used on a large scale, which in turn is boosting the liquid masterbatches market.