Cell Phones

Apple crosses 1 billion active iPhone users for the first time as install base reaches new milestone

By Miah Palmer
compsmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews Highlights: Apple crosses 1 billion active iPhone users for the first time as install base reaches new milestone. Billion is quickly becoming the theme of Apple’s quarterly holiday results. For a start, Apple made more than $ 100 billion in a single quarter for the first time in the company’s history. Apple has also hit new milestones with its active device installation base. According to CEO Tim Cook, more than 1 billion iPhones are now used by customers around the world, and Apple’s total installation file is unprecedented.

