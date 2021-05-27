Apple crosses 1 billion active iPhone users for the first time as install base reaches new milestone
News Highlights: Apple crosses 1 billion active iPhone users for the first time as install base reaches new milestone. Billion is quickly becoming the theme of Apple’s quarterly holiday results. For a start, Apple made more than $ 100 billion in a single quarter for the first time in the company’s history. Apple has also hit new milestones with its active device installation base. According to CEO Tim Cook, more than 1 billion iPhones are now used by customers around the world, and Apple’s total installation file is unprecedented.www.compsmag.com