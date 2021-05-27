Apple crosses 1 billion active iPhone users for the first time as install base reaches new milestone

The newest Apple product has just landed. It’s a tiny, cute tracker device that works in a remarkable way. It’s called AirTag and it is designed to stop you from losing your keys, spectacles, backpack luggage, basically whatever you attach it to. I’ve been using a handful or AirTags since just after Apple revealed them, and they have passed very test I set them (apart from one).The design is certainly eye-catching: it’s circular, a little over an inch in diameter and is shiny and white, like a large Softmint, though don’t get carried away, it’s not edible. It’s lightweight, just 11...