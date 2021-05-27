Developer scales back San Diego housing development. Will it be enough to appease the community?
A plan to remake a shuttered golf course in Carmel Mountain is gearing up to go back before city planners after two years of opposition. Santa Monica developer New Urban West says it will bring the 1,200-home Trails at Carmel Mountain Ranch to the San Diego Planning Commission in July. The project has been significantly scaled back since it was originally envisioned as a 1,600 home project, but neighbors still say it is too dense.www.sandiegouniontribune.com