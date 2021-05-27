newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Developer scales back San Diego housing development. Will it be enough to appease the community?

By Phillip Molnar
sandiegouniontribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA plan to remake a shuttered golf course in Carmel Mountain is gearing up to go back before city planners after two years of opposition. Santa Monica developer New Urban West says it will bring the 1,200-home Trails at Carmel Mountain Ranch to the San Diego Planning Commission in July. The project has been significantly scaled back since it was originally envisioned as a 1,600 home project, but neighbors still say it is too dense.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Business
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Real Estate
San Diego, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Development#Subsidized Housing#Community Development#Urban Development#Project Development#Property Developers#Cmr United#Northrop Grumman#General Atomics#Petco#Uc San Diego#Trails#New Urban West#S P#Community Support#Community Members#City Planners#Market Rate Apartments#For Sale Townhouses#Single Family Homes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
California StateCommercial Observer

San Diego Ruling Could Impact California Housing Statewide

A developer-friendly ruling in San Diego Superior Court, which invalidated a referendum on a contentious local development, could strike down the ability of citizens to use ballot referendums to stop development projects in California. Judge Richard S. Whitney decided the case, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, which first reported...
San Diego, CAkusi.com

San Diego County Emergency Rental Assistance Program

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Low-income renters throughout the San Diego region who have experienced COVID-19-related loss of income will be able to apply for additional rental and utility assistance grants. San Diego County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, funded by more than $100 million in state and federal monies, is intended...
San Diego, CAkusi.com

New SANDAG report examines COVID-19 impacts on transportation in the San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The annual State of the Commute report examined how the San Diego regional transportation system was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. According to the data, the number of vehicle miles traveled on our highways, highway and transit commute times, and transit ridership was all down significantly in 2020, but bicycle ridership was up.
Del Mar, CAsandiegocountynews.com

SANDAG to begin next phase of Del Mar bluffs emergency repairs

Del Mar, CA–This week, SANDAG will begin the next phase of emergency repairs on the Del Mar Bluffs following a bluff collapse in late February 2021. During this phase of construction, crews will clear vegetation, remove debris, grade sections of the bluffs, and build a support berm to further stabilize the bluffs.
San Diego, CAHastings Tribune

Ruling in San Diego could have statewide effect on housing development

SAN DIEGO —A San Diego Superior Court ruling that invalidates an Oceanside referendum could boost efforts to meet a statewide housing shortage, but it also may imperil the increasing use of citizen ballot initiatives to stop development projects. Judge Richard S. Whitney based his decision on Government Code 66300, also...
Fresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
San Diego, CAeastcountymagazine.org

EAST COUNTY LAGS BEHIND ON VACCINATION RATES, BUT RURAL AREAS ARE UNCOUNTED

Data raises troubling rural/urban equity disparity in vaccine distribution. May 17, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – COVID-19 Vaccination rates in East County communities are significantly below the county average – but most rural, mountain and desert communities haven’t even been documented. Data provided by the County’s Health and Human...
California StateRedlands Daily Facts

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
Carlsbad, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

North County Business Briefs, May 16

Carlsbad invites local small-business owners to participate in the new Carlsbad Small Business Cybersecurity-Awareness Program by attending a virtual FBI briefing at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The city is partnering with the San Diego Cyber Center of Excellence to offer several no-cost benefits. Carlsbad-based small-business owners can understand their online exposure and risk assessment through a report from RiskRecon, and access training resources to help employees become more cyber-aware. Register at bit.ly/3hnxaJ8.
San Diego, CAHastings Tribune

Why does it seem like there are more homeless on the streets?

SAN DIEGO — It’s hard to miss. Along city sidewalks in downtown San Diego, in front of malls in Oceanside, sprawled across open areas near South Bay freeway on-ramps, homeless encampments have become a more frequent sight throughout San Diego County in recent months. Why there are more, or even...
Imperial Beach, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Painting a city of kindness, one mural at a time

Imperial Beach artwork is in support of a nationwide movement. Imperial Beach has vowed to become a city of kindness and it hopes to engage the community in its campaign with five, diverse murals residents might already have spotted in recent days. Veterans Park features a mural with colorful flowers...