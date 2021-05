Data scraping is an inevitable part of the way the internet works. Companies and individuals are interested in various bits of data that would take a lot of time to collect manually. It can take some technical knowledge to scrape efficiently, but it can be a very useful skill. However, some site owners have voiced their disapproval of the practice. And they have various legitimate reasons for that. As usual, the truth lies somewhere in the middle. On the one hand, site owners should not fight general (non-interfering) scraping and should accept it as a fact. On the other, those interested in collecting data this way should abide by certain ethical rules.