WMU men’s basketball suffers largest-ever loss to MAC opponent | Sports

By Miah Palmer
compsmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestern Michigan men’s basketball (4-15, 3-11) struggled with Mid American Conference leader Toledo (19-6, 14-3) and was handily defeated 91-44. The 47-point defeat was the worst point loss for the season and the first 40+ point loss since December 2011, when WMU lost to Duke 110-70. It was the Broncos’ biggest ever loss to a MAC opponent, and it remains a difficult season for a young Bronco squad trying to find their chemistry as a team.

