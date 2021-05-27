WMU men’s basketball suffers largest-ever loss to MAC opponent | Sports
Western Michigan men’s basketball (4-15, 3-11) struggled with Mid American Conference leader Toledo (19-6, 14-3) and was handily defeated 91-44. The 47-point defeat was the worst point loss for the season and the first 40+ point loss since December 2011, when WMU lost to Duke 110-70. It was the Broncos’ biggest ever loss to a MAC opponent, and it remains a difficult season for a young Bronco squad trying to find their chemistry as a team.www.compsmag.com