It's time to learn a new language. That's great! Let us help with the best Android apps for learning Spanish!. You have decided to learn a new language. That’s great! The only problem is figuring out where to start. There are few methods that can replace learning in a class with someone who speaks the language. However, there are some language learning apps that can help you learn faster. Here are the best Android apps for learning Spanish! We also recommend HelloTalk and Tandem, two social networks where people talk in foreign languages to each other to tutor one another in the proper use of those languages. They are really neat experiences.