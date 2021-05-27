Nintendo Files a Patent That Could Lead to Player-Specific Game Ratings

So sit back, give the video a watch, and indulge in what could one day be a whole new way to play your GBA games. Pretty please, Nintendo?. @Ghost_of_Hasashi The only reason we are not seeing new systems like GBA on NSO is because Nintendo are clearly seeing a huge success in profits on NSO and the Switch ecosystem in general to the point they are unmotivated to give us more. It's laziness feed by greediness. They are riding high on this latest current success and just riding the wave. It's times like this I remember Nintendo is just another fat-cat company with a friendly face pretending to be all about the fun of the user.