Nintendo Files a Patent That Could Lead to Player-Specific Game Ratings
The idea at face value does seem odd. An automatically generated rating made specifically for any given doesn’t seem productive, since the point of ratings is to get perspective from others. Nintendo’s patent focuses instead of providing ratings based on what it believes the user’s perspective to be. In other words, it’s a system that generates ratings based on what it believes the user is a fan of or what they’d want to play.www.compsmag.com