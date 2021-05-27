Red Hat Introduces the Red Hat Universal Base Image to Docker Hub

So we are looking to hire quite a few people into the Desktop team currently. First of all we are looking to hire two graphics engineers to help us work on Linux Graphics drivers. The first of those two jobs is now online on the Red Hat jobs site. This is a job in our core graphics team focusing on RHEL, Fedora and upstream around the Intel, AMD and NVidia open source drivers. This is an opportunity to join a team of incredibly talented engineers working on everything from the graphics system of the Linux kernel and on the userspace bits like Vulkan, OpenGL and Wayland. The job is listed as Senior Engineer, but for the right candidate we have flexibility there. We also have flexibility for people who want to work remotely, so as long as there is a Red Hat office in your home country you can work remotely for us. The second job, which we hope to have up soon, will be looking more at ARM graphics and be tied to our automotive effort, but we will be looking at the applications for either position in combination so feel free to apply for the already listed job even if you are more interested in the second one as we will discuss both jobs with potential candidates.