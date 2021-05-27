newsbreak-logo
Red Hat Introduces the Red Hat Universal Base Image to Docker Hub

Red Hat Universal Base Images (UBI) are Open Container Initiative (OCI)-compliant, freely redistributable, container base operating system images that include complementary runtime languages and packages. Built from Red Hat Enterprise Linux, UBI images provide a more solid foundation for cloud-native and modern applications built in containers, as the core components retain the more secure and reliable characteristics of Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

