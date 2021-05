CLEVELAND (WJW) — What was once supposed to be a big celebration of rock ‘n’ roll at FirstEnergy Stadium last July has now been postponed until next year. The Stadium Tour featuring Def Leppard and Motley Crue with Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts is now coming to Cleveland on July 14, 2022, the bands recently announced, saying the move was made so the touring show could hit all previously-announced tour stops.