“I got a guitar when I was 15. I was covering all my favourite artists, took some cues from them and then started songwriting myself. I luckily had plenty of great mentors and teachers who I got to watch and learn from. My guitar teacher at the time handed me a book and it had the numbers on the strings! My parents, they may deny this, but they didn’t like when I played with a pick. I had to learn this past year how to use a pick because it would overshadow my voice. I got really good at strumming with my fingers, and then I learned about fingerpicking. You can be very meticulous with the notes that you choose and when you choose them. You get to go all over the neck, and you don’t have to worry about strumming it and the muted strings accidentally ringing out. It’s surgery.”