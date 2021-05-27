Both the Miitopia game and the blue Nintendo Switch Lite system are available today!

The PlayStation was one of the most successful consoles ever. If you want to relive the memories, check out the best PlayStation emulators for Android!. The PlayStation was one of the most iconic gaming systems ever released and with it came a slew of legendary games. It dominated the fifth generation of game consoles by a fairly hefty margin when it came to sales, and many franchises, including Final Fantasy, Tony Hawk Pro Skater, Tekken, Spyro, Madden, and many others saw fantastic mainstream success. If you played those games as a kid and want to play them again, then here are the best PlayStation emulators for Android right now. There aren’t a ton of them, but the PlayStation emulator market is basically as solid and good as it’s going to get. This list hasn’t changed much since 2018 and we don’t expect it to change anytime soon unless a new competitor comes out of the woodwork.