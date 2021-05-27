Both the Miitopia game and the blue Nintendo Switch Lite system are available today!
You’ll have even more customization choices when creating your Mii characters in Miitopia with the addition of wigs and makeup. In this whimsical adventure, you can assign your Mii characters personalities, along with jobs like Warrior, Chef and Pop Star which will determine their approach to combat. You’ll be able to gain experience and level up characters throughout your expeditions and enjoy a smorgasbord of food to boost stats. This’ll keep you in fighting shape for all your battles against wacky foes like the gyrating Twerkey!www.compsmag.com