The red-hot global manufacturing sector shows no sign of cooling down. The US ISM beat expectations this week and increased from 60.7 in April to 61.2 in May. New orders also increased and supplier deliveries are at the highest level since 1974; a clear sign overheating is not easing up yet. In China, Caixin PMI which focuses on smaller firms, increased slightly to 52.0 in May from 51.9 as domestic and export demand picked up. Firms continue to struggle with increasing raw material costs as a sub-index for input costs stood at a 13 year high in Korea and the highest since 2016 in China. Overall the numbers fit with our expectations that overheating will be with us for the summer but should ease up during h2.