newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

The last arguments in the Epic Games vs. Apple trial are approaching

By Demetrius Miller
compsmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trial’s outcome will reverberate far outside the Oakland, Calif., courtroom as Apple faces scrutiny from lawmakers, regulators and software developers who say the company exercises too much control and restricts competition within its App Store. Apple has pushed back against those claims, pointing to the competition it faces from other app stores and devices and the company’s desire to provide a seamless experience for users.

www.compsmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Inc#Apple Devices#Apple Software#Pc Game#End Game#App Store#Epic Games Inc#Cmmb#American#Quantic Dream#Nintendo Switch#Apogee Entertainment#Cala#Ar#Indie Game Developers#Mobile Devices#Software Developers#Third Party App Stores#Reddit User#Debate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Google
Related
Video Gamesbloomberglaw.com

Epic-Apple Trial Hangs Over Some 50,000 Games on App Store (3)

Apple executive Phil Schiller testifies in third week of trial. Fortnite is among 17% of app games that use ‘freemium’ model. ’s App Store under the same “freemium” model used by Fortnite, according to court testimony from a senior executive at the iPhone maker, signaling that the outcome of a lawsuit brought by.
BusinessMacRumors Forums

Apple's Phil Schiller Takes the Stand in Epic Games v. Apple Trial

Today marked the kickoff of the third week of the Epic Games v. Apple trial, and this week is notable because Epic has finished with its witnesses and we're now transitioning to Apple witnesses, including notable Apple executives. Apple Fellow and former marketing chief Phil Schiller, who is in charge...
Businessthinktv.org

The bigger battle at stake in the Apple and Epic Games case

The high stakes court battle between Apple and Epic Games, the maker of the globally popular video game Fortnite, is nearly over. Apple CEO Tim Cook took the stand Friday to defend the company's app store against monopolization charges. Lisa Desjardins and Reuters reporter Stephen Nellis dive into the antitrust trial that could have big implications for Apple, other smartphones and apps.
Businesscgmagonline.com

Apple v. Epic Games Continues

While the battle between tech juggernauts continues, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook is set to take the stand, while Apple also has accused Microsoft of using Epic Games to further its own agenda. Through much of this process, several executives have taken the stand, but this will be the first we...
Oakland, CATv20detroit.com

Apple CEO Tim Cook to testify Friday as Epic Games trial nears end

SAN RAMON, Calif (AP) — Apple CEO Tim Cook will take the witness stand on Friday in a high-stakes courtroom battle. Cook will be testifying in a trial over the lucrative commissions that the iPhone maker has been raking in from Apple's mobile app store that has become a cornerstone of its $2 trillion empire.
Businesswebeenow.com

Apple vs Epic Games: the fight begins

After months talking about the Apple vs Epic Games showdownThe time has finally come when the arguments we have heard from both companies for months have to be submitted to the judicial arena before US District Judge Yvonne González Rogers in Oakland, California. The expulsion of Fornite from the App Store was the starting gun for a process in which, before seeing each other in court, both companies have tried to make their positions clear and, among other things, win the approval of public opinion .
Technologyharrisondaily.com

Judge digs into Apple app store policies as Epic trial ends

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — The judge who will decide a case challenging Apple’s stranglehold on its iPhone app store indicated on Monday she would like to promote more competition but without …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Businesspaymentssource.com

Apple begins defense in Epic Games trial; Fitch sounds digital currency alarm

The information you need to start your day, from PaymentsSource and around the web:. As the Apple/Epic Games anti-competition trial continues this week, Phil Schiller, Apple's App Store chief, testifies that Apple's controls on developers contribute to security and privacy. Schiller is attempting to demonstrate these rules foster consumer trust...
Lawbobfm.co.uk

An epic antitrust trial against Apple awaits verdict

The US federal judge responsible for the lawsuit against Apple against Apple for its control of the App Store is expected to issue a ruling after the two companies were subjected to strict questioning, when on Monday (24) it concluded the trial hearings that could redefine the guidelines. In the world of digital commerce.
BusinessEngadget

The Morning After: Tim Cook took the stand in the Epic vs. Apple trial

Friday was the last day of testimony in the trial between Epic and Apple, and it featured the most anticipated person to take the stand — Apple CEO Tim Cook. Karissa Bell covered all the important details, including some very pointed questions from US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, focusing on the often-rocky relationship Apple has with third-party developers.
TechnologyPosted by
IBTimes

Judge Offers Tough Questions As Epic-Apple Trial Draws To Close

A federal judge peppered attorneys for Apple and Epic Games with pointed questions Monday on the workings of the massive Apple online marketplace as a high-stakes trial with implications for the mobile commerce world concluded. US District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers heard closing arguments in the case brought by...
Technologywebeenow.com

“Essential Facility”, Epic vs. Apple Trial Continues

We are about to end the third week of May, a month in which time has flown by as well as the legal dispute between Apple and Epic, for this reason today we tell you how Apple has requested the judge in charge of the case have Epic’s claim dismissed on “iOS is an essential installation” below.