The last arguments in the Epic Games vs. Apple trial are approaching

After months talking about the Apple vs Epic Games showdownThe time has finally come when the arguments we have heard from both companies for months have to be submitted to the judicial arena before US District Judge Yvonne González Rogers in Oakland, California. The expulsion of Fornite from the App Store was the starting gun for a process in which, before seeing each other in court, both companies have tried to make their positions clear and, among other things, win the approval of public opinion .