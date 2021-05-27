The last arguments in the Epic Games vs. Apple trial are approaching
The trial’s outcome will reverberate far outside the Oakland, Calif., courtroom as Apple faces scrutiny from lawmakers, regulators and software developers who say the company exercises too much control and restricts competition within its App Store. Apple has pushed back against those claims, pointing to the competition it faces from other app stores and devices and the company’s desire to provide a seamless experience for users.www.compsmag.com