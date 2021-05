The teachers, administration, staff, students at the JCHS and families are looking forward to the Class of 2021 Graduation this year. The event will be closer to normal than last year. This landmark moment in the lives of the young adults graduating from their secondary school experience was altered dramatically due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Prom 2020 was completely cancelled. The JCHS administration salvaged 2020 Graduation as best as possible by orchestrating a county-wide parade for the graduating seniors. Reflecting the journey of these students as they made their way through the school system to the moment of graduation the parade began at each of the three elementary schools. The seniors started their parade at the elementary school they attended, made its way past the Jackson County Middle School, and ended at the high school. The high school staff handed out the diplomas and the students never exited the vehicle.