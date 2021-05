Last year, Google’s mobile browser introduced a custom share menu to replace the system default. Chrome for Android is now adding a built-in screenshot tool. When you share in Chrome for Android — either via the overflow menu or from the address bar, a bottom sheet slides up. Since version 85 in August, Google has reorganized it so that the page name, URL, and favicon of the current site you’re visiting appears at the top. It’s then followed by a carousel of apps with “More” at the very right opening the Android default. The last row is home to actions like Copy link, Send to your devices, QR code, and Print.