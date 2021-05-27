Cancel
Estonia: Delayed Olympic year features on design of new silver Proof collector coins

By Michael Alexander
coinupdate.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bank of Estonia has released (26th May) their newest silver Proof collector coin which focuses on this year’s Olympic Games hosted in Tokyo — one year later than planned. Due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic which saw many international events postponed or cancelled entirely throughout 2020, the XXXII Olympiad had been one of the events which the International Olympic Committee organisers announced they would stage one year later from the date planned.

