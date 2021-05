(Other stories by Marius Nestor) The Linux-powered TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 laptop is now in its 6th generation, and, for the first time, it ships with a bigger, brighter, and sharper 14-inch display with a 16:10 format, 99% sRGB coverage, 400 cd/m2 brightness, and up to 2880x1800 pixels (3K) resolution. There's also a variant with a 2K display, featuring 1920x1200 pixels resolution. In addition, TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 has a compact, business-oriented design with a magnesium case only 1.5 cm thin and 1 kg in size, narrow bezels, and a huge glass touchpad with integrated mouse buttons. This makes it one of the smallest and lightweight 14-inch 16:10 notebooks on the market, according to TUXEDO Computers.