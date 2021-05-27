What can Dragon Quest 12 learn from a Nintendo DS game released in 2008?
On the surface, those are promising numbers. But if you were to look a little more closely, it took Square significantly more time, effort, and money to reach those numbers than it should have — and Dragon Quest 11 may have been a slightly misguided affair on the whole. Taking a look at the game’s history and development offers insight into the challenges Square Enix faces with Dragon Quest 12 and the future of the series.www.compsmag.com