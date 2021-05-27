What can Dragon Quest 12 learn from a Nintendo DS game released in 2008?

One clever Counter-Strike fan built a fully-playable version of the classic shooter for the Nintendo DS – and yes, you can aim and shoot with the stylus. Counter-Strike, the game that would go on to spawn a multi-million dollar esports landscape, first came out more than 20 years ago in 1999, and the effect its had on gamers and developers is easy to see. Seriously, open any game that allows you to create your own maps, and there’s a good chance you’ll find some tribute to Dust 2 in there somewhere.