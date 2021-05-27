Cancel
Open Internet is very important … in addition to respecting local laws … Sundar Pichai Palich Talk | What Google’s Sundar Pichai Said About India’s New Digital Rules

By Ebenezer Robbins
techgamingreport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi: Google CEO Sundar Pichai has said that Google will respect and abide by local laws, whether in Europe or India. Social media sites, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, are widely criticized for failing to take prompt and proper action on user complaints. In this context, the federal government...

Sundar Pichai
India
Internet
Twitter
Facebook
New Delhi, IN
Google
Instagram
