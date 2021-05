The foldable smartphone market is gaining popularity. Top smartphone manufacturers like Samsung, Google, and others are bringing new models to attract customers. Tech giant Apple is also believed to be working on a foldable handset. Apple is likely to launch a foldable iPhone. The new iPhone could be launched in 2023. The Cupertino-based company expects that a foldable iPhone will add to its user pool. It expects to ship around 20 million units of the said foldable device in 2023. This is lower than its usual production of a regular iPhone. The device in the talks will be eight-inch in diagonal once unfolded. It will have a QHD+ resolution.